GRAND TRAVERSE
7 Monks Taproom, Wednesday-Thursday: live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. 231-421-8410; 7monkstap.com
Bayview Inn, Wednesday: trivia from 8-10 p.m. Thursday: karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Happy hour: 3:30-6:30 p.m. every day. 231-938-2690; franksbayviewinn.com
Beacon Lounge at the Park Place Hotel, Tuesday: martini night. Thursday-Saturday: live piano with Tom Kaufmann from 8:30-11:30 p.m. 231-946-5000; park-place-hotel.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Weekdays: happy hour from 3-6 p.m. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brew, Sunday: live music from 8-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday: daily drink specials. 231-946-2739; brewtc.com
Bubba’s, Monday: kids eat half off from 4 p.m. to close. Tuesday: $7 burger and beer from 4 p.m. to close. Monday-Friday: 25 percent off food from 3-5:30 p.m. Daily 9 p.m. to close: $1 PBR and Miller Lite, $2 well drinks and $3 craft drafts. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Wednesday: pint night from 7 p.m. to close. Thursday: trivia from 7-9 p.m. Friday: happy hour from 4-9 p.m. and all-you-can-eat fish fry. Saturday: Happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Sunday: Happy hour all day. 231-941-2276/231-922-7742
The Dish Café, every other Monday: open mic with Chris Michels at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday: Matt Smith performs from 5-7 p.m. Thursday: comedy open mic from 7:30-9 p.m. 231-932-2233; thedishcafetc.com
Fantasy’s of Traverse City, Monday-Saturday: Adult entertainment. Open at 7 p.m. featuring live DJ with professional sound and lighting. 231-943-9990; fantasystc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Friday-Saturday: live music from 8-11 p.m. 231-946-8168
Firefly, daily happy hour with drink specials from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: one-third off food menu from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday: $6 burger and beer. Tuesday: one-third off sushi. Wednesday: half off signature cocktails. Thursday: half off martinis. Friday-Saturday: $2 well drinks and $4 craft drafts from 9 p.m. to close. Saturdays: beer pong tournaments at 9:30 p.m. Sunday: all-day happy hour. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Friday and Saturday: live music in the lobby from 7-11 p.m. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
Incredible Mo’s & Sauce, Mondays: burger and pint for $6.99. Friday and Saturday: Cosmic Bowling from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: unlimited bowling and games for $17 from 7-11 p.m. 231-944-1355; incrediblemos.com
Kilkenny’s Irish Public House, Monday: Team Trivia from 7-9 p.m. and Toxic Trivia from 10 p.m. to midnight. Tuesday: $2 drafts and well drinks and Levi Britton from 8 p.m. to midnight. Wednesday: Half off whiskey and entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight. Thursday: Ladies Night and DJ from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday: Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. 231-941-7527; kilkennyspub.com
Left Foot Charley, live music Monday and Friday beginning at 6 p.m. 231-995-0050; leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Tuesday: TC Celtic from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday: Rock ‘N’ Rides with Blair Miller from 6-8 p.m. through Sept. 12. Thursday: The Duges from 7-9 p.m. 231-946-6925; lilbo.com
The Little Fleet, live music on the patio every Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. 231-943-1116; thelittlefleet.com
Maddy’s Tavern, Sundays: $2.50 bloody Marys. Monday: $6 burger and pint. Tuesday: $6 Thai chicken taco baskets with chips and salsa. Wednesday: $10 New York strip and fries. Thursday: happy hour all day. Saturday: house-smoked ribs with fries and coleslaw. $12 half rack, $18 full rack. 231-276-6244; maddystavern.com
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, closed Monday and Sunday. Daily happy hour from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday: Ladies Night and Kenny Thompson performs. Friday: fish fry and live entertainment. Friday and Saturday: prime rib. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com
The Parlor, Monday: all day happy hour specials. Tuesday: half-off beers. Wednesday: half-off wine and euchre tournament. Thursday-Saturday: live music from 8-11 p.m. Happy hour daily from 3-7 p.m. 248-821-6926; theparlortc.com
The Shed Beer Garden, happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dog menus available. 231-922-9515; theshedbeergarden.com
Side Traxx Video Dance Bar, Sunday: free pool. Monday: $5 martinis. Tuesday: service industry night. Wednesday: karaoke. Thursday-Saturday: DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 231-935-1666; facebook.com/sidetraxxtc
U&I Lounge, Tuesday: trivia from 8-10 p.m. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
Union Street Station, Sunday: NFL Sunday Ticket and karaoke from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday: jukebox. Tuesday: open mic from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday: DJ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday: live music from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (and Friday from 5-9 p.m.) 231-941-1930; unionstreetstationtc.net
West Bay Beach Resort, Thursdays: Jazz concert featuring the Jeff Haas Trio and Laurie Sears from 6-8:30 p.m. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
Workshop Brewing Company, Sunday: industry day. First Monday of the month: open-read poetry; Second and fourth Monday of the month: Rotten Cherries open mic comedy from 8-9:30 p.m. Tuesday: All-day happy hour. Wednesday: jazz jam from 6-10 p.m. Thursday: $5 off growler fills. Friday and Saturday: Live music from 8-11 p.m. 231-421-8977; traversecityworkshop.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Bellaire Bar and Restaurant, Monday: pasta night from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday: half off Mexican dishes. Thursday: $2 off burgers and domestic draft beer specials. Friday: all-you-can-eat cod for $12.99. Saturday: $17.99 prime rib. Sunday: $5 bloody Marys from noon to 8 p.m. 231-533-6536; bellairebar.com
Torch Riviera, coffee hour 7-11 a.m. Grab-and-go lunches all day. Wednesday: all-night happy hour. Friday: all-you-can-eat fish fry. Saturday: prime rib meal deals. Dinner from 5-10 p.m. Late night bar open till 2 a.m. 231-322-4100; torchriviera.com
BENZIE COUNTY
The Cabbage Shed, Thursday: open mic night at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday: live music. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Interlochen Eagles, Friday: all-you-can-eat fish fry for $10 from 5-8 p.m. 231-275-7189; 3503.mifoe.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Friday: fish fry from 5-11 p.m. and karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 231-325-2480
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Tuesdays: live music at 6:30 p.m. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Laughing Horse Saloon, Thursday: karaoke from 8 p.m. to close. Friday and Saturday: live music from 9 p.m. to close. 231-378-4876
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 517-331-1429
Lumberjack’s Bar and Grille, Thursday-Saturday: DJ and karaoke from 9:30 p.m. to close. 231-325-2262; lumberjacksbarandgrill.com
The Platte River Inn, Tuesday: open mic night at 7:30 p.m. Live music some Fridays from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday: karaoke and DJ at 8 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Friday and Saturday: live music from 6-9 p.m. Open mic on Thursdays. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Dingman’s Tavern, Friday-Saturday: karaoke. 231-258-4122; dingmanstavern.com
Kal-Ho Lounge, Thursday: karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight. Friday-Saturday: DJ from 8 p.m. to close. 231-258-8221.
