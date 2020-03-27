GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com
Acoustic Tap Room, Takeout and delivery from 4-8 p.m. 231-275-2041
Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-642-5545
Amical, Curbside takeout from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. 231-941-8888
Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout and delivery through DoorDash from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-946-8153
Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. Family meals available. 231-946-8700
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.
Dish Cafe, Takeout and delivery including beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274
Firefly, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. daily. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals and pizza. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com
The Good Bowl, Curbside or backdoor pickup, including catering boxes and platters, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company, Carryout from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday from 525 W. Front St. 231-922-7437
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Pizza available from The Den. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
Hopscotch Brick Oven and Taproom, Closed until further notice. cassiesaunders106@gmail.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Closed until further notice. jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Curbside pickup and delivery (within 5 miles) daily. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Pick-up wine and cider by appointment. 231-995-0050; leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com
Maddy’s Tavern, Closed until further notice. maddystavern.com
Mama Lu’s, Curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. including beer, margarita mixers and Taco Tuesday specials. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-421-8800
McGee’s No. 31, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-252-4674.
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Carryout and delivery daily from noon to 9 p.m. 231-941-7325
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout and delivery. Lunch combos available to go. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
Park Street Cafe, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com
The Parlor, Closed indefinitely. theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. 231-421-1218
Rare Bird Brewpub, Curbside pickup from 3-7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Right Brain Brewery, Delivery and pub sales from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711
Side Traxx Video Dance Bar, 231-935-1666; facebook.com/sidetraxxtc
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Pickup from 11:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Closed. smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Temporarily closed. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Curbside service of limited menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Curbside carryout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount, except for family meals. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn, Takeout and delivery Wednesday to Saturday from 4-8 p.m. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Limited delivery from 5-9 p.m. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Terrain Restaurant, Closed temporarily. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout lunch menu and pizza Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE COUNTY
The Cabbage Shed, Plans to reopen for the season in April. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s, Carryout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturdays. 231-352-4702; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice.
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice
Platte River Inn, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Closed until April 14. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Family meals available. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Breakfast takeout from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Open for pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
Tucker’s of Northport, Daily carryout options. 231-386-1061; tuckersnp.com
VI Grill, Curbside takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
