GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Closed until dine-in restrictions are lifted. 231-421-8410; 7monkstap.com.
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Delivery and curbside pickup available. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Pickup from 4-9 p.m. daily. Family meals from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Order from noon to 8 p.m. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Carryout starting at 11 a.m. daily. Delivery through DoorDash. Family meals available. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Closed during dine-in restrictions. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout or DoorDash delivery from 4-9 p.m. daily. Feed the Family carryout meals for $40. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout Wednesday to Saturday from 4-9 p.m. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brew, Pickup till 8 p.m. Saturday. Closes at 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-946-2739; brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Pickup or free delivery within city limits starting at noon daily. Burger and six pack of beer for $15. Two burgers, two cookies and appetizer, $30. Four burgers, four cookies and appetizer, $50. Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Happy hour and TV dinners for pickup Tuesday through Saturday. Order before 6 p.m. the day before. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Open until 2 a.m. daily. Service Industry Night: $1 off everything from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Dish Cafe, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Heat-at-home dinners available. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
Don’s Drive In, Curbside and carryout from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Curbside pickup or delivery (within 5 miles) until 10 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Share a Slice pizzas for those in need, $10. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Pickup or delivery (within city limits) beginning at 4 p.m. daily. Daily special: two burgers or two stir fry dishes for one price. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Good Bowl, Curbside pickup and online ordering Wednesday through Sunday. Cocktail bottles, beer and wine available. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Jack’s Taproom temporarily closed. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Dinner starting at 4 p.m. every day. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Carryout food, family meals, beer and spirits from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Game Night Pack: pizza, wings and breadsticks for $25. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup or free delivery (within 3 miles) Monday through Saturday. Mondays: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: Turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Outdoor seating from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Daily curbside and retail services. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Little G’s Fusion Cuisine, Carryout or delivery available. Monday: $5 mojitos and half-off appetizers. Tuesday: $4 drafts, $10 for two enchiladas with beans and rice and $10 for two tacos with beans and rice. Wednesday: $3 mystery ales and 25-percent off Latin menu. Thursday: $5 sangria and 25-percent off Asian menu and noodle bowls. 231-943-2713; facebook.com/AnthonysLittleGSTC
Mama Lu’s, Taco Tuesday special, Burrito Wednesday and margaritas to go. Pickup or delivery after 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Phone orders open at noon. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Daily buy-one-get-one free carryout meals till 8 p.m. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Carryout or delivery from 4-9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 9 p.m. weekends. Tuesdays: $25 Tacos for Two. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
Oaky’s Tavern, Takeout or heated patio seating from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 231-276-6244; facebook.com/tavern31
Opa Grill & Taproom, Curbside service begins at 11 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Family meals available. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
The Parlor, Limited outdoor seating from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Curbside menu available. No reservations. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Takeout or delivery from 3-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Phone orders open at noon, or order online. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Rotating daily special for $15. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Takeout or patio seating from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Happy hour: 20 percent off all beverages from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Ramen available Thursdays. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Takeout or delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Family meals, $40. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Curbside services available. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday happy hour from 3-7 p.m. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup, delivery or igloo dining. Food truck at Randolph and Division streets. Margaritas to go, $17. Family meals available. 231-252 3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout or pickup from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Carryout from Fig’s and MiddleCoast Brewing Company from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Open 4-8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Carryout starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday through Saturday. Pasta kits, prepare at home and family meals available. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U&I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach, Burger, fries and draft beer for $14.99 from 4-6 p.m. Sunday to Friday. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Curbside pickup and family meals available. Grab-and-go lunches for $10 from noon to 2 p.m. daily. Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
White on Rice, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Pickup from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Specials: Friday Fish Fry and Saturday Wing Night. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Wednesday: $7.99 po’ boys with chips or coleslaw. Friday: $13.99 shrimp boil with sides. Hot or take-and-bake family meals available. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Carryout specials: 40 percent off for service industry workers Sundays; buy two entrees and get an appetizer for $5 Mondays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents Tuesdays; 50 percent off growler fills Wednesdays; 16-inch, two-topping pizza with cheesy bread for $20 Thursdays and 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans and teachers. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout from 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W, Car hop and takeout from 8 a.m. 9 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Closed for the season. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Wednesday: $9 hot turkey sandwich. Thursday: $9 meatloaf. Friday: fish fry. Saturday: Bloody’s Brew and BBQ. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Online ordering for carryout starting at noon Wednesday through Sunday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Carryout full menu from 4-8 p.m. Friday fish fry available. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, To go menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Carryout from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Curbside pickup starting at 4 p.m. daily. Closed Dec. 14. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Igloo seating and tasting room sales from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Food truck hours: noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. weekdays. Order online for pickup or delivery. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Pickup starts at 11 a.m. daily. Thursday: perch with fries and coleslaw, $15.99. Friday: Cod dinner, $13.99. Saturday: BBQ rib dinner, $15.99. Sunday: $5 off family meal deals. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Takeout begins at 11 a.m. daily. Cash or check only. Monday burger special from 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays: 5 percent of food sales donated to Empire Area Food Pantry. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Closed for the season. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Igloo seating from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for takeout from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Pickup or limited outdoor seating from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Specials: Meatloaf Mondays, Ribs and beer or wine Tuesdays, Fiesta Day Wednesdays, Flatbread pizza and salad Thursdays, Unlimited perch Fridays and Steak Night Saturdays. Kids eat free Sundays. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
