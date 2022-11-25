Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 7 feet expected. A few gale force gusts possible Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&