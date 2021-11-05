GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Burger Mondays: $7 Greasy Spoon with fries, $7 Southern fried chicken sandwich or $12 bacon jam burger with fries. Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Cocktails at Low Bar. Order at 7monkstaproom.square.site. 231-421-8410
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Takeout or dine in starting at 4 p.m. daily. Fixed price menu from 4-5 p.m. Cookbook Dinner Series Nov. 8-14. Reservations through Resy. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Open at 11 a.m. daily. No reservations. Delivery via DoorDash. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Closed Sundays and Mondays. Daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor, Dinner starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon Saturdays. Family meals, pulled pork slider kits and BBQ by the pound available. DoorDash delivery and takeout continue. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout or dine in till midnight Sunday and Monday and till 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Bubba’s, Free delivery (within 5 miles) daily. Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Dinner from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations accepted for up to six guests. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Thursday Night Trivia starting at 7 p.m. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Dish Cafe, Takeout/curbside pickup or dine in until 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and until 4 p.m. Saturdays. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Delivery and pickup available. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Pickup, dining or DoorDash delivery (within city limits) till 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Flying Noodle, Closed Sunday and Monday. Daily happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Boxed meal: two pastas, two sauces, cheesy bread, meat or veggie and salad for $60. Order carryout by phone starting at noon. 231-943-1178; flyingnoodletc.com
The Good Bowl, Takeout or dine in starting at noon Wednesday through Saturday. Sunday brunch from noon to 4 p.m., dinner from 5-8 p.m. Order delivery via RingDinnerBell.com. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Lounge dinner from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Food service from Jack’s Taproom until 10 p.m. daily. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Happy hour all day. Reservations accepted. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Dine in starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tuesday wing specials. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-941-0832; restaurantji.com/mi/traverse-city/hayloft-inn-/
Hofbrau, Dine in, curbside or delivery (within 5 miles) begins at 4 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Tuesday Mug Club. Takeout half-baked pizzas and family-style dinners. Sundays: free kids’ meals. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup or free DoorDash delivery (within 3 miles). Mondays: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: Turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Closed Tuesdays. Mondays from 3-7 p.m.: $2 off wine and cider glasses for service industry and front-line workers. Barrel Room open Friday through Monday by appointment. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Lil Bo, open until 2 a.m. daily. Happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m., including $1 off house wine, draft beer and well drinks. Late night menu includes nachos, hot dogs, cheese curds and more. 231-421-3100; lilbotc.com
Mama Lu’s, Pickup, dine in or delivery from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Taco kits and margaritas to go. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Happy hour all day. Reservations accepted. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
McGee’s No. 31, Dining and carryout Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations accepted. 231-252-4674; facebook.com/McGees31
North Peak Brewing Company, Dine in, carryout and delivery until 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: $3 well liquor drinks and draft beers Tuesday nights and happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Fridays. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
The Parlor, Open at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. No reservations. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Takeout, dine in or delivery. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Closed through Nov. 11. Reserve seats or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Takeout or dine in from noon to 10 p.m. daily. Specials: Happy Hour Small Plates for $5 every Monday and from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Kick the Keg Wednesday and Ramen Thursday. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Dine in from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for curbside. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Daily happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Monday: buy-one-get one free entrée. Tuesday: $3 house margaritas. Wednesday: $8 burritos. Family meals, $40. Pickup and DoorDash delivery continue. Order through the Toast app. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Open at noon Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. Sundays. Tuesday cornhole league at 6 p.m. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Margaritas to go. Online ordering available. 231-252-3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Dining or carryout until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Friday: unlimited cod and/or smelt with fries and coleslaw or cottage cheese for $16.95. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout 3-8 p.m. or dine in from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
Taproot Cider House, Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8:30 p.m. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Eat in or carryout Wednesday through Monday. Online ordering available. Reservations through OpenTable. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U & I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West End Tavern, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily. Pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Takeout or dine at The Side Door from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bar open till 10 p.m. Happy hour at 4 p.m. daily. Thursday: Locals Night. Friday Fish fry and karaoke at 9 p.m. Saturday sandwich specials. Online ordering available. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Wednesday: half off po’ boy. Friday: $13.99 shrimp boil with sides. Family meals available. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Specials: 40 percent off for service industry workers Sundays; buy two entrees and get appetizer for $5 Mondays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents Tuesdays; half off growler fills Wednesdays; 16-inch, two-topping pizza with cheesy bread for $20 Thursdays and 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans and teachers. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Closed through Nov. 25. Takeout or dine in from 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W Restaurant and Drive-In, Car hop, dine in and takeout until 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Fall hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Thursday is Open Mic Night from 7-9 p.m. Closing Nov. 13 for the season. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Dine in and carryout from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Specials: hot turkey Wednesdays, meatloaf Thursdays, fish Fridays and beef or pork burritos Saturdays. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Order carryout online starting at noon Wednesday through Sunday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, open at 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturdays. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Open 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Dine in from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Open from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Euchre for $10 Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Carryout or dine in from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Food truck open daily, closes one hour before the bar. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. weekdays. Thirsty Thursday. Order online. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Dine in or takeout until 10 p.m. daily. Monday burger special. Five percent of Tuesday food sales donated to Empire Area Food Pantry through April. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Carryout or dine in until 10 p.m. Wednesday to Monday. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Beer Garden or taproom seating from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Taco Tuesdays: $3 off taco sets. Order takeout online. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Pickup or dine in until 9 p.m. daily. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
