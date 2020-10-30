GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Monday Burger Nights: $7 Greasy Spoon with fries or $12 bacon jam burger with fries from 3-10 p.m. 231-421-8410; 7monkstap.com.
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Sunday: $5 hard ciders. Delivery and pickup available. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Dine in or takeout from 4-10 p.m. daily. Family meals for pickup 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Open at 11 a.m. daily. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Mondays: steak and shrimp special. Happy hour Monday to Saturday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Friday fish fry. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brew, Open till 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-946-2739; brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Pickup or dine in daily. Breakfast 8-11 a.m. Friday to Sunday. Free delivery within city limits. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Reopens Nov. 3 for dinner. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Open until 2 a.m. daily. Monday: $3 for six wings, $2 for four tacos and $2 domestic pints. Service Industry Night: $1 off everything from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
Dish Cafe, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Heat-at-home dinners available. Order online, by phone or at cafe kiosks. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
Don’s Drive In, Curbside service and carryout daily. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Curbside pickup or patio seating from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Monday. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Pickup, dine in or delivery (within 5 miles). 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Good Bowl, Order online for pickup or dine in from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, The Grille Restaurant open at the golf clubhouse. Brunch at Aerie Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Den open daily. Jack’s Taproom opens at 11 a.m. daily. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one half off carryout meals every day. Dining room open. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Tuesday: Wing Night. Wednesday: Taco Night and karaoke. Thursday: burger and fries, trivia and karaoke. Friday: Fish special and live music. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Dinner starting at 4 p.m. every day. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, 3-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sundays. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup or free delivery (within 3 miles) Monday through Saturday. Mondays: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: Turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Tastings from 3-7 p.m. Mondays and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Curbside sales from 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Barrel Room reservations accepted. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Little G’s Fusion Cuisine, Monday: $5 mojitos and half-off appetizers. Tuesday: $4 drafts. Wednesday: $3 mystery ales and 25-percent off Latin menu. Thursday: $5 sangria and 25-percent off Asian menu and noodle bowls. 231-943-2713; facebook.com/AnthonysLittleGSTC
Mama Lu’s, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Taco Tuesday kits and online ordering available. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Buy-one-get-one half off carryout meals daily. Dining room open. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Opens at 11 a.m. Monday to Saturday and noon Sundays. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net
Oaky’s Tavern, 4-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 231-276-6244; facebook.com/tavern31
Opa Grill & Taproom, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
Paesano’s Pizza, Full menu until 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
The Parlor, Open from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and 4-10 p.m. Sunday. Curbside menu available. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Dine in from 11-10 p.m. daily. Takeout or delivery from 3-9:30 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Orders and reservations accepted starting at noon. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout, curbside pickup and some inside seats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Bar and lounge seating from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and 5-11 p.m. Friday. Takeout continues. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Happy hour: $1 off drinks and $3 off appetizers from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays: $3 margaritas, $3 drafts and $3 food. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Monday: service industry discount. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday happy hour from 3-7 p.m. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup, dine-in and delivery options. Margaritas to go for $17. 231-252 3700; robbystaqueriatc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Open till 9 p.m. daily. Closed Wednesdays. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout, curbside pickup or dine in from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Seating and carryout Wednesday through Sunday. Thursdays: $4.25 for a Mug Club draft at the Market Bar and cornhole at 6 p.m. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Opens at 11:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday and noon Sundays. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Carryout starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday through Saturday. Dining room reservations begin at 5 p.m. Pasta kits available to go. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U&I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach, Burger, fries and draft beer for $14.99 from 4-6 p.m. Sunday to Friday. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily. Curbside pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
White on Rice, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Opens at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Specials: Chinese Night Thursdays, fish fry Fridays and steak and shrimp Saturdays. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Dining or pickup from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday brunch starts at 10 a.m. Call-ahead seating recommended. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Carryout specials: 40 percent off for service industry workers Sundays; buy two entrees and get an appetizer for $5 Mondays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents Tuesdays; 50 percent off growler fills Wednesdays; 16-inch, two-topping pizza with cheesy bread for $20 Thursdays and 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans and teachers. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Seating from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Thursdays: three-course meal for two for $40. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W, Car hop and takeout from 8 a.m. 9 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Carryout or dine in starting at 4 pm. Wednesday through Friday. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Takeout or dine in from 3-8 p.m. daily. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Online ordering for carryout or dine in starting at noon Wednesday through Sunday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Open from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Dine in or takeout Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Carryout or dine in starting at 4 p.m. daily. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Tastings from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Food truck on site. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. weekdays. Order online for pickup or delivery. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Tuesdays: Burger specials and $2 domestic drafts. Friday: Fish dinner. Senior resident menu available. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Opens at 11 a.m. daily. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Pickup or dine in from noon to 9 p.m. daily. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Beer garden seats from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for takeout. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Order online for pickup or sit inside from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday. Boxed lunches available to go. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
