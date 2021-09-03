GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Burger Mondays: $7 Greasy Spoon with fries, $7 Southern fried chicken sandwich or $12 bacon jam burger with fries. Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Cocktails at Low Bar. Order at 7monkstaproom.square.site. 231-421-8410
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Takeout or dine in starting at 4 p.m. daily. Fixed price menu from 4-5 p.m. Walk-in patio seating. Reservations through Resy. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Tiki bar outdoor seating. No reservations. Order online or delivery via DoorDash. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Closed Sundays and Mondays. Daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor, Dine in or at the Shed Beer Garden starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon Saturdays. Family meals, pulled pork slider kits and BBQ by the pound available. DoorDash delivery and takeout continue. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout or dine in till midnight Sunday through Wednesday and till 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Bubba’s, Free delivery (within 5 miles) daily. Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Dinner Thursday through Saturday. Tent seating available. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Thursday Night Trivia starting at 7 p.m. July 15. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Dish Cafe, Takeout or dine inside/outside until 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and until 4 p.m. Saturdays. Heat-at-home meals available. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Delivery and pickup available. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Pickup, Dining and DoorDash delivery (within city limits) till 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Flying Noodle, Closed Sunday and Monday. Daily happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Boxed meal: two pastas, two sauces, cheesy bread, meat or veggie and salad for $60. Order carryout by phone starting at noon. 231-943-1178; flyingnoodletc.com
The Good Bowl, Takeout or dine in starting at noon Wednesday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sundays. Order delivery via RingDinnerBell.com. Good on Wheels food truck open daily at the Little Fleet. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Lounge dinner from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Food service from Jack’s Taproom until 10 p.m. daily. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Happy hour all day. Patio open, weather permitting. Reservations accepted. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Dine in starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tuesday wing specials. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-941-0832; restaurantji.com/mi/traverse-city/hayloft-inn-/
Hofbrau, Dine in, curbside or delivery (within 5 miles) begins at 4 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Monday Mug Club. Takeout half-baked pizzas and family-style dinners. Sundays: free kids’ meals. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup or free DoorDash delivery (within 3 miles). Mondays: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: Turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Closed Tuesdays. Mondays from 3-7 p.m.: $2 off wine and cider glasses for service industry and front-line workers. Barrel Room open Friday through Monday by appointment. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Lil Bo, open until 2 a.m. daily. Happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m., including $1 off house wine, draft beer and well drinks. Late night menu includes nachos, hot dogs, cheese curds and more. 231-421-3100; lilbotc.com
Mama Lu’s, Pickup, dine in or delivery from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Taco kits and margaritas to go. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Outdoor deck seating available. Happy hour all day. Reservations accepted. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
McGee’s No. 31, Dining and carryout Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations accepted. 231-252-4674; facebook.com/McGees31
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Closed because of labor shortage. mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Indoor or deck seating, carryout and delivery until 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: $3 well liquor drinks and draft beers Tuesday nights and happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Fridays. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
The Parlor, Open at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. No reservations. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Takeout, dine in and delivery. Weekend entertainment on the patio during summer. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Reserve inside or patio seats, or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Takeout, indoor or patio seating from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Dine in from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for curbside. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Monday: buy-one-get one free entrée. Tuesday: $4 house margaritas. Wednesday: $8 burritos. Family meals, $40. Pickup and DoorDash delivery continue. Order online through the Toast app. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Grand Traverse Pie Company food truck Genevieve II on site. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Margaritas to go. Robby’s On the Go food truck at Division and Randolph streets. Online ordering available. 231-252-3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Dining or carryout until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Friday: unlimited cod and/or smelt with fries and coleslaw or cottage cheese for $16.95. Al fresco dining available. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout 3-8 p.m. or dine in from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Outdoor seating available. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
Taproot Cider House, Opens at noon every day. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Eat in or carryout Wednesday through Monday. Online ordering available. OpenTable reservations. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U & I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West End Tavern, 3-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily. Prime rib dinner after 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tiki Tuesday: Shrimp boil, drink specials and live music. Friday: Fish fry. Tiki bar happy hour from 4-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Wednesday: $7.99 po’ boy with chips or coleslaw. Friday: $13.99 shrimp boil with sides. Family meals available. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Specials: 40 percent off for service industry workers Sundays; buy two entrees and get appetizer for $5 Mondays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents Tuesdays; half off growler fills Wednesdays; 16-inch, two-topping pizza with cheesy bread for $20 Thursdays and 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans and teachers. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W Restaurant and Drive-In, Car hop, dine in and takeout until 9 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Eat inside or carryout Thursday through Sunday. Thursday is Open Mic Night. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Dine in and carryout from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Online ordering for carryout starting at noon Wednesday through Sunday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Summer hours: open at 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturdays. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Open 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Dine in from 3-10 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Open from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Euchre for $10 Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Carryout or dine in from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Retail sales from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. Food truck: noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. weekdays. Thirsty Thursday. Order online. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Dine in or takeout until 11 p.m. daily. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Carryout or dine in until 10 p.m. Wednesday to Monday. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Beer Garden seating from noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Order takeout online. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Pickup or dine in until 9 p.m. daily. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
