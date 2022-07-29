GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Order at 7monkstaproom.square.site. 231-421-8410
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Happy hour from 5-7 p.m. every other day. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, takeout or dine in from 4-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Prix fixe menu: $24 per person from 4-5 p.m. daily. Reservations through Resy. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, no reservations. Carryout available; delivery via DoorDash. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, closed Sundays. Daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor, Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. DoorDash delivery and takeout continue. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, drink specials from 4-7 p.m. daily. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brasserie Amie, Wednesday through Sunday: Green hour from 2-5 p.m. with dinner served until 10 p.m. Thursday: half-off appetizers from 5-9 p.m. Takeout available. Dinner reservations recommended. 231-753-3161; BrasserieAmie.com
Bubba’s, Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. Order takeout with the TC Food app. Free delivery (within 5 miles). 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, dinner from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations accepted for up to six guests. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Thursday Night Trivia starting at 7 p.m. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, closed Tuesdays. Delivery and pickup available. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, pickup, dining or DoorDash delivery (within city limits) till 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Flying Noodle, closed Sunday and Monday. Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Order carryout by phone starting at noon. 231-943-1178; flyingnoodletc.com
The Good Bowl, takeout or dine in Wednesday-Sunday. Delivery via RingDinnerBell.com. Good on Wheels food truck at The Little Fleet. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Lounge dinner from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Happy Hour all day. Reservations accepted. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, dine in starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tuesday wing specials. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-941-0832; restaurantji.com/mi/traverse-city/hayloft-inn-/
Hofbrau, dine in, curbside or delivery (within 5 miles) begins at 4 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Summer hours: noon to 8 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Monday Mug Club. Kids eat free Sundays. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Mondays: meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. Pickup or free DoorDash delivery (within 3 miles). 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Mondays: $2 off wine and cider for service industry and front-line workers from 3-7 p.m. Mondays in the Barrel Room: 25 percent off wine, cider and appetizers from 4-9 p.m. and Barrels and Beats (open mic night) from 6-9 p.m. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Lil Bo, open until 2 a.m. daily. Daily happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Late-night menu: nachos, hot dogs, cheese curds and more. Weekly events: Tuesday Trivia Night, Thursday Jazz Night and Fridays live music and fish fry. 231-421-3100; lilbotc.com
Mama Lu’s, Closed Sundays and Mondays. Taco Tuesdays: $2 in house or takeout all day. Taco kits and margaritas to go. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Happy Hour all day. Reservations recommended. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Dine in or takeout daily until 10 p.m. Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $3 well liquor drinks and draft beers Tuesday nights and Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Fridays. Live music Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9:30 p.m. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
The Parlor, Half off cocktails, beer and wine from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Two for Tuesdays: two beers for the price of one. Signature Sundays: 25 percent off signature cocktails and food. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
PepeNero, reserve seats or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Happy Hour Small Plates for $5 every Monday and from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Tuesday Trivia at 7 p.m. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, dine in from 4:30-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Daily happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Monday: buy-one-get-one free entrée. Tuesday: $3 house margaritas. Wednesday: $8 burritos. Family meals, $40. DoorDash delivery. Order through the Toast app. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. All-day happy hour Wednesdays and Sundays. Wednesday trivia from 7-9 p.m. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Closed Sundays. Friday: cod, smelt or perch with fries and coleslaw or cottage cheese for $16.95. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, dinner until 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
Taproot Cider House, Catering available. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Thirsty Fish Sports Grille, closed Wednesdays. Tuesdays: Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. and trivia from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Sundays: karaoke from 6-8 p.m. 231-252-4157; thirstyfishsportsgrille.com
Trattoria Stella, eat in or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Pizza Friday: pickup from 4-8 p.m. Online ordering available. Reservations through OpenTable. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U & I Lounge, open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
Union Street Station, open until 2 a.m. daily. Monday: $5 martinis, $5 domestic beer pitcher, $10 craft beer pitcher. Tuesday: $2 well drinks and shots and open mic comedy. Wednesday: $2 domestic and $3 craft drafts. Fridays and Saturdays: live music. Sunday: $1 off drinks for service industry workers and karaoke. 231-941-1931; unionstreetstationtc.net
West End Tavern, daily happy hour from 2-6 p.m. Pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, takeout or dine in starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tiki Tuesday: live music from 5-8 p.m. and shrimp boil. Friday fish fry and karaoke at 9 p.m. Online ordering available. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Wednesday: half off po’ boy sandwiches. Friday: $13.99 shrimp boil with sides until Memorial Day. Family meals available. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Specials: 25 percent off for service industry workers on Sundays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents on Tuesdays; 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans, teachers and first responders. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W Restaurant and Drive-In, dining room and carhop open until 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, open at 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturdays. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, open noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, dine in from noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Closed Mondays. Open until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. Fridays and 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 231-227-1200
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Open until 10 p.m. daily. Wednesday music on the deck. No carryout until September. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, food truck closes one hour before the bar every day. Weekday Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Music from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, dine in or takeout until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Bel Lago Winery, Live music from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and 3-6 p.m. Saturdays. Tuesdays: 25 percent off bottle of wine with pizza purchase. 231-228-4800; bellago.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
French Valley Vineyard, Summer hours: noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Live music from 4-7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. 231-228-2616; fvvineyard.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Beer Garden or taproom seating. Taco Tuesdays: $3 off taco sets. Order takeout online. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
Shady Lane Cellars, Summer Music on the Patio: free weekly concerts until Sept. 10. 231-947-8865; shadylanecellars.com
VI Grill, takeout or dine in until 9 p.m. daily. Tuesday trivia at 6:30 p.m. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
