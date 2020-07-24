GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Curbside pickup from 3:30-9 p.m. daily. Taproom open 3-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Monday: burger and fries deal. 231-421-8410; 7monkstap.com.
Acoustic Tap Room, Taproom seating from 1-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Monday: All-day happy hour. Sunday: $5 hard ciders. Delivery and takeout available. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Private dinners available. 231-642-5545; foodforalliance.com
Amical, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Dining room open. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Open Monday through Saturday until 2 a.m. Friday fish fry. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brew, Opens at 8 a.m. daily. 231-946-2739; brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Pickup and limited inside seating from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free delivery within 3 miles. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
Bud’s, Dining from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Call ahead for pickup. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com
The Cooks’ House, Dining room open. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m. Service Industry Night: $1 off everything from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
Dish Cafe, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Street tacos from 4-8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Order online, by phone or at cafe kiosks. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
Don’s Drive In, Curbside service from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Outdoor seating available. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Carryout and limited patio seats from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery suspended. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Eat inside from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup and delivery (up to 5 miles) continue. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Good Bowl, Order online for pickup or dine in from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Good on Wheels food truck open noon to 10 p.m. daily at the Little Fleet. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company, Carryout, curbside pickup, catering and delivery from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at 525 W. Front St. and 101 N. Park St. Genevieve II food truck open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at U.S. 31 and 4 Mile Road. 231-922-7437; gtpie.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, The Grille Restaurant open at the golf clubhouse. Aerie Restaurant breakfast from 7-11 a.m. daily and dinner 5-9 p.m. Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dining room and patio open. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Curbside pickup, takeout and indoor or patio seating from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-8 p.m. Sunday. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Dine in from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Carryout menu available. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup, curbside or free delivery (within 5 miles) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Tasting room open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Little G’s Fusion Cuisine, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch starts at 10 a.m. 231-943-2713; facebook.com/AnthonysLittleGSTC
Mama Lu’s, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online ordering available. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dining room open. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
McGee’s No. 31, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 231-252-4674
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net
Oaky’s Tavern, 4-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday. 231-276-6244; facebook.com/tavern31
Opa Grill & Taproom, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and full menu until 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
The Parlor, Open from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Curbside menu available. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Delivery, pickup or dine in from 3-10 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Orders and reservations accepted starting at noon. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout, curbside pickup and some inside seats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, noon to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Bar and lounge seating from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Takeout continues. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Dining room open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Take home family meals Monday through Friday. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Pickup, patio and indoor seating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup and delivery options. Limited dining room or patio seating. 231-252 3700; robbystaqueriatc.com
Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711; rollingfarms.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Thursday and 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Indoor and outdoor seating and carryout fromtap Wednesday through Sunday. Beer, cider and seltzer from The Market Bar. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, noon to 9 p.m. daily. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Order online for carryout from 3-8 p.m. daily. Dining room reservations accepted. Outdoor seating available. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U&I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service daily. Patio opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Lunch also served Friday and Saturday. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Dining room/patio open at 11 a.m. daily. Takeout continues. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
White on Rice, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Curbside pickup from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Pre-orders welcome. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Sit outside from noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Order online for takeout. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Order online for pickup or sit inside or on the patio from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. daily. Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Family-style meals available. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Carryout or limited dine-in seating from 5-8 Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Specials: $10 baskets Wednesdays, chef’s choice Thursdays, fish fry Fridays, prime rib Saturdays and fajitas Sundays. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Carryout specials: 40 percent off for service industry workers Sundays; buy two entrees and get an appetizer for $5 Mondays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents Tuesdays; 50 percent off growler fills Wednesdays; 16-inch, two topping pizza with cheesy bread for $20 Thursdays and 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans and teachers. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Dining room seating from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Dine-in service and outdoor seats available. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W, Car hop and takeout from 8 a.m. 9 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Order online for carryout from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dining room and deck open. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Pickup from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Open from noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Full menu Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Carryout from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Indoor seating on weekends. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Carryout from 4-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room open noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. Food truck from noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Order online for pickup or delivery. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Limited menu. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
