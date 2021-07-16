GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Burger Mondays: $7 Greasy Spoon with fries, $7 Southern fried chicken sandwich or $12 bacon jam burger with fries. Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Cocktails from Low Bar. Order at 7monkstaproom.square.site. 231-421-8410
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Takeout or dine in from 4-10 p.m. daily. Fixed price menu from 4-5 p.m. Walk-in patio seating. Reservations through Resy. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Tiki bar outdoor seating. No reservations. Order online or delivery via DoorDash. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Closed Sundays. Daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Dine in or at the Shed Beer Garden starting at 4 p.m. Sunday to Friday and noon Saturdays. Family meals, pulled pork slider kits and BBQ by the pound available. DoorDash delivery and takeout continue. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout or dine in till midnight Sunday through Wednesday and till 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Bubba’s, Free delivery (within 5 miles) daily. Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Dinner Thursday through Saturday. Tent seating available. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Thursday Night Trivia starting at 7 p.m. July 15. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Dish Cafe, Takeout or dine inside/outside until 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and until 4 p.m. Saturdays. Heat-at-home meals available. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Closed Sundays and Tuesdays. Delivery and pickup available. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Pickup, patio or indoor seats and DoorDash delivery (within city limits) till 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Flying Noodle, Closed Sunday and Monday. Daily happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Boxed meal: two pastas, two sauces, cheesy bread, meat or veggie and salad for $60. Order carryout by phone starting at noon. 231-943-1178; flyingnoodletc.com
The Good Bowl, Takeout or dine in starting at noon Wednesday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sundays. Order delivery via RingDinnerBell.com. Good on Wheels food truck open daily at the Little Fleet. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Lounge dinner from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dine in or carryout at Jack’s Taproom until 10 p.m. daily. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Happy hour all day. Patio open, weather permitting. Reservations accepted. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Dine in starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tuesday wing specials. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Dine in, curbside or delivery (within 5 miles) begins at 4 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Closed Wednesdays. Takeout half-baked pizzas and family-style dinners. Sundays: free kids’ meals. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup or free DoorDash delivery (within 3 miles). Mondays: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: Turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Closed Tuesdays. Mondays from 3-7 p.m.: $2 off wine and cider glasses for service industry and front-line workers. Barrel Room open Friday through Monday by appointment. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Mama Lu’s, Pickup, dine in or delivery from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Taco kits and margaritas to go. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Outdoor deck seating available every day. Happy hour all day. Reservations accepted. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
McGee’s No. 31, Dining and carryout Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations accepted. 231-252-4674; facebook.com/McGees31
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Dining room seats from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday fish fry and prime rib special Friday and Saturday. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Indoor or deck seating, carryout and delivery Monday to Saturday until 10 p.m. Pizza temporarily off the menu. Kilkenny’s Irish Public House provides live entertainment along with $3 well liquor drinks and draft beers every Tuesday night. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
The Parlor, Seating from 4-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Kitchen open until 9:30 p.m. No reservations. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Takeout, dine in and delivery every day. Entertainment on the patio every weekend this summer. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Reserve inside or patio seats, or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Takeout, indoor or patio seating from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Dine in from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for curbside. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Weekend music on the patio. Monday: buy-one-get one free entrée. Tuesday: $4 house margaritas. Wednesday: $8 burritos. Family meals, $40. Pickup and DoorDash delivery continue. Order online through the Toast app. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Grand Traverse Pie Company food truck Genevieve II on site. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Margaritas to go. Robby’s On the Go food truck at Division and Randolph streets. 231-252-3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Dining or carryout until 9 p.m. daily; closed Wednesdays. Al fresco dining available. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout 3-8 p.m. or dine in from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Outdoor seating available. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
Taproot Cider House, Snacks and Five acoustic music on the patio Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Eat in or carryout Wednesday through Monday. Online ordering available. OpenTable reservations. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U & I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West End Tavern, 3-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily. Prime rib dinner after 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tiki Tuesday: Shrimp boil, drink specials and live music. Friday: Fish fry. Tiki bar happy hour from 4-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Wednesday: $7.99 po’ boy with chips or coleslaw. Friday: $13.99 shrimp boil with sides. Family meals available. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Specials: 40 percent off for service industry workers Sundays; buy two entrees and get appetizer for $5 Mondays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents Tuesdays; half off growler fills Wednesdays; 16-inch, two-topping pizza with cheesy bread for $20 Thursdays and 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans and teachers. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W Restaurant and Drive-In, Car hop, dine in and takeout until 9 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Eat inside or carryout Thursday through Sunday. Thursday is Open Mic Night. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Dine in and carryout from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Online ordering for carryout starting at noon Wednesday through Sunday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Summer hours: open at 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturdays. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Summer hours: noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Dine in from 3-10 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Open from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Euchre for $10 Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Carryout or dine in from 4-10 p.m. daily. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Retail sales from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. Food truck: noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. weekdays. Thirsty Thursday: 25 percent off mead growlers and howlers. Order online for pickup or delivery. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Monday: $3 margaritas. Tavern Tuesday: burger specials and $2 domestic draft beers. Wednesday: pasta night. Thursday: unlimited barbecue ribs or battered lake perch. Friday: fish specials, including unlimited cod. Saturday: Prime rib dinner or prime rib and perch combo. Sunday: $2 off smokehouse meals. Family meals, $40. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Dine in or takeout until 11 p.m. daily. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Carryout or dine in until 10 p.m. Wednesday to Monday. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Beer Garden seating from noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Order takeout online. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Pickup or dine in until 9 p.m. daily. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
