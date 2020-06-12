GRAND
TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Curbside pickup from 3:30-8 p.m. daily. Taproom open 3-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. 231-421-8410; 7monkstap.com.
Acoustic Tap Room, Taproom seating from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Delivery and takeout available. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Agave Mexican Grill, Takeout or dine in. Delivery within 10 miles of the Grand Traverse Mall location. 231-642-5151; agavegrillmi.com
Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wine discounts available. 231-642-5545; foodforalliance.com
Amical, Limited dining room and patio seats from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Takeout continues. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Dining room open. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Dine in from 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Carryout or delivery through DoorDash available daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Open daily. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brew, Reopening planned for July 2. brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Pickup and limited inside seating from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Free delivery within 3 miles. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
Bud’s, Limited inside and patio seating from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Call ahead for pickup. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com
The Cooks’ House, Dining room reopening June 16. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Open daily. dillingerspubtc.com
Dish Cafe, Takeout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Limited inside seating. Order online, by phone or at cafe kiosks. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
Don’s Drive In, Curbside service from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Outdoor seating available. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Carryout and limited patio seats from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery suspended. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Eat inside from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup and delivery (up to 5 miles) continue. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals until June 13. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com
Georgina’s, Closed. New restaurant Little G’s Fusion opening on West Front Street in June. georginastc@gmail.com
The Good Bowl, Order online for pickup or dine in from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Good on Wheels food truck open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at the Little Fleet. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company, Carryout, curbside pickup, catering and delivery from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at 525 W. Front St. and 101 N. Park St. 231-922-7437; gtpie.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, The Grille Restaurant open at the golf clubhouse. Aerie Restaurant reopens for dinner June 12. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Dining room and patio open. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Takeout or dine in from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Curbside pickup, takeout and indoor or patio seating from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-8 p.m. Sunday. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Dine in from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Carryout menu available. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup, curbside or free delivery (within 5 miles) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Wine and cider in the tasting room from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Closed indefinitely. littlebohemia-tc.com
Mama Lu’s, Party store open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup and online ordering available. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dining room open. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
McGee’s No. 31, Carryout or dine-in from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 231-252-4674
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Dine in or carryout from 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net
Oaky’s Tavern, Takeout or dine in. 231-276-624; facebook.com/tavern31
Opa Grill & Taproom, Dine in or takeout from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and full menu until 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
Park Street Cafe, Indoor or outdoor seating, pickup and delivery from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com
The Parlor, Open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday , 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Curbside service available. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Delivery, curbside pickup or dine-in seating from 3-10 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Dine-in or takeout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Orders and reservations accepted starting at noon. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout, curbside pickup and some inside seats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Curbside takeout or dine in from noon to 9 p.m. daily. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Dine in the bar or lounge from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Takeout continues. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Take home family meals Monday through Friday. Dining room open daily. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Pickup, patio and indoor seating from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup and delivery options. Limited dining room or patio seating. 231-252 3700; robbystaqueriatc.com
Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711; rollingfarms.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Eat inside or outside from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Carryout and curbside continue. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout or eat inside from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Thursday and 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Indoor and outdoor seating or carryout options. Beer, cider and seltzer from The Market Bar. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Curbside pickup or dine in from noon to 8 p.m. daily. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Order online for carryout from 3-8 p.m. daily. Dining room reservations accepted. Outdoor seating available. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U&I Lounge, Open daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service daily. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Dining room/patio open at 11 a.m. daily. Takeout continues. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
White on Rice, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi
ANTRIM
COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Carryout or limited dine-in seating from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Reservations recommended. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup or dine in from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Reservations needed for inside seating. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Terrain Restaurant, Dining room seating from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout from noon to 8 p.m. Dine-in service and outdoor seats available. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE
COUNTY
A&W, Car hop and dining room open from 8 a.m. 9 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Order online for carryout from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Dining room and deck open. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Pick-up windows open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Carryout or dine in from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Dine in or carryout from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Patio open from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No indoor seating. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Full menu available Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Carryout from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Indoor seating only on weekends. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup behind the restaurant. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Food truck from 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Order online for pickup or delivery. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA
COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Dine in or carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Limited menu. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU
COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Takeout or dine in from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Credit cards not accepted. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Curbside pickup of food, beer and wine from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Pre-orders welcome. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Sit outside from noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Order online for takeout. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Order online for pickup or sit inside or on the patio from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. daily. Family-style meals available. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
