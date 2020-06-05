GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY

7 Monks Taproom, Curbside pickup from 3:30-8 p.m. daily. Taproom open 3-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. 231-421-8410; 7monkstap.com.

Acoustic Tap Room, Taproom seating from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Delivery and takeout available. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com

Agave Mexican Grill, Takeout or dine in. Delivery within 10 miles of the Grand Traverse Mall location. 231-642-5151; agavegrillmi.com

Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wine discounts available. 231-642-5545; foodforalliance.com

Amical, Limited dining room and patio seating from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Takeout continues. 231-941-8888; amical.com

Apache Trout Grill, Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com

Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Dining room open. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com

Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Dining room or patio seating from 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Carryout or delivery through DoorDash available daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com

Brady’s Bar, Limited seating. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com

Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.

Bubba’s, Pickup and limited inside seating from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Free delivery within 3 miles. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com

Bud’s, Limited inside and patio seating from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Call ahead for pickup. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com

The Cooks’ House, Dining room reopening June 16. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com

Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Open daily. dillingerspubtc.com

Dish Cafe, Takeout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Limited cafe seating. Order online, by phone or at kiosks. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com

Don’s Drive In, Curbside service from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com

The Filling Station Microbrewery, Carryout and limited patio seats from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery suspended. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com

Firefly, Dining room and bar open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Pickup and delivery (up to 5 miles) continue. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com

Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals and take-and-bake pizzas. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com

Georgina’s, Closed. New restaurant Little G’s Fusion opening on West Front Street in June. georginastc@gmail.com

The Good Bowl, Order online for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Good on Wheels food truck open noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Little Fleet. Dine-in service resumes June 9. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com

Grand Traverse Pie Company, Carryout, curbside pickup, catering and delivery from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at 525 W. Front St. and 101 N. Park St. 231-922-7437; gtpie.com

Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, The Grille Restaurant open at the golf clubhouse. Aerie Restaurant reopens for dinner June 12. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com

Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Dining room and patio open. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com

The Hayloft Inn, Takeout or dine in from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn

Hofbrau, Curbside pickup, takeout and indoor or patio seating from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-8 p.m. Sunday. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com

Jolly Pumpkin, Dine in from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Carryout menu available. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity

The Kitchen, Pickup, curbside or free delivery (within 5 miles) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com

Left Foot Charley, Wine and cider in the tasting room from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com

Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. littlebohemia-tc.com

Mama Lu’s, Party store open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup and online ordering available. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com

McGee’s No. 72, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Dining room open. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com

McGee’s No. 31, Carryout or dine-in from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 231-252-4674

Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com

North Peak Brewing Company, Patio and dining room or carryout open 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net

Oaky’s Tavern, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. 231-276-624; facebook.com/tavern31

Opa Grill & Taproom, Takeout or curbside service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com

Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and full menu until 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com

Park Street Cafe, Indoor or outdoor seating, pickup and delivery from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com

The Parlor, Open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday , 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Curbside service available. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com

Peegeo’s, Delivery, curbside pickup or dine-in seating from 3-10 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com

PepeNero, Dine-in or takeout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Orders and reservations accepted starting at noon. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com

Raduno, Carryout, curbside pickup and some inside seats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com

Rare Bird Brewpub, Curbside takeout or dine in from noon to 9 p.m. daily. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com

Red Ginger, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com

Red Mesa Grill, Take home family meals Monday through Friday. Dining room open daily. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity

Right Brain Brewery, Pickup, patio and indoor seating from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com

Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup and delivery options. Limited dining room or patio seating. 231-252 3700; robbystaqueriatc.com

Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711; rollingfarms.com

Sleder’s Family Tavern, Eat inside or outside from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Carryout and curbside continue. 231-947-9213; sleders.com

Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout or eat inside from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Thursday and 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com

State Street Market, Indoor and outdoor seating or carryout options. Beer, cider and seltzer from The Market Bar. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com

Taproot Cider House, Curbside pickup or dine in from noon to 8 p.m. daily. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com

Trattoria Stella, Order online for carryout from 3-8 p.m. daily. Dining room reservations accepted. Outdoor seating available. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com

U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com

West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service daily. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com

West End Tavern, Dining room/patio open at 11 a.m. daily. Takeout continues. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com

White on Rice, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi

ANTRIM COUNTY

Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Carryout or limited dine-in seating from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Reservations recommended. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com

Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup or dining from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Reservations needed for dining inside. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls

Terrain Restaurant, Dining room seating from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com

Torch Lake Café, Takeout from noon to 8 p.m. Dine-in service and outdoor seats available. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com

BENZIE COUNTY

A&W, Car hop service from 10 a.m. 8 p.m. daily. Dining room reopens at 8 a.m. June 5. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com

The Cabbage Shed, Order online for carryout from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Dining room and deck open. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com

Dinghy’s, Temporarily closed. dinghysrestaurant.com

The Fusion Restaurant, Carryout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday. Dining room open 3-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Online ordering available. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com

Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Takeout and some delivery from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com

Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com

Lake Ann Brewing Company, Patio open from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No indoor seating. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com

Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Full menu available Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com

Platte River Inn, Carryout from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com

The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup behind the restaurant. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com

St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room and food truck open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Order online for pickup or delivery. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com

KALKASKA COUNTY

Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Dine in or carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Limited menu. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com

LEELANAU COUNTY

Art’s Tavern, Takeout or dine in from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Credit cards not accepted. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com

Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Curbside pickup of food, beer and wine from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Pre-orders welcome. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com

Hop Lot Brewing Co., Sit outside from noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Order online for takeout. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com

VI Grill, Order online for pickup or patio seating from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. daily. Family-style meals available. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com

