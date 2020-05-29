GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Curbside pickup from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Taproom open 3-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. 231-421-8410; 7monkstap.com.
Acoustic Tap Room, Pickup or taproom seating from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Delivery available. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Agave Mexican Grill, Takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery within 10 miles of Grand Traverse Mall. 231-642-5151; agavegrillmi.com
Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wine discounts available. 231-642-5545; foodforalliance.com
Amical, Limited dining room and patio seating from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Curbside takeout continues. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn, Recently reopened. franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Dining room or patio seating from 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Carryout or delivery through DoorDash available daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Limited seating and social distancing measures in place. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Pickup and limited inside seating from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Free delivery within 3 miles. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
Bud’s, Drive-thru, curbside pickup and carryout from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com
The Cooks’ House, Takeaway from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dining room reopening June 16. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Reopens at noon May 29. dillingerspubtc.com
Dish Cafe, Takeout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Limited cafe seating. Order online, by phone or at kiosks. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
Don’s Drive In, Curbside service from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Carryout and limited patio seats from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery suspended. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Dining room and bar open. Pickup and delivery (up to 5 miles) continue. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals and take-and-bake pizzas. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com
Georgina’s, Closed indefinitely. New restaurant Little G’s Fusion opening on West Front Street in June. georginastc@gmail.com
The Good Bowl, Order online for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Good on Wheels food truck open noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Little Fleet. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company, Carryout, curbside pickup, catering and delivery from 525 W. Front St. and 101 N. Park St. locations. 231-922-7437; gtpie.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, The Grille Restaurant open at the golf clubhouse; other eateries and bars closed. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Takeout or dine in from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Curbside pickup, takeout and indoor or patio seating from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-8 p.m. Sunday. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Dine in from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Carryout menu available. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup, curbside or free delivery (within 5 miles) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Wine and cider from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the walk-up window. Tasting room closed. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. littlebohemia-tc.com
Mama Lu’s, Party store open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup and online ordering available. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Buy-one-get-one free meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-8800
McGee’s No. 31, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. 231-252-4674
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Patio and dining room open 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Carryout service and delivery through DoorDash. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net
Oaky’s Tavern, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. 231-276-624; facebook.com/tavern31
Opa Grill & Taproom, Takeout or curbside service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and full menu until 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
Park Street Cafe, Limited dine-in or outdoor seating. Pickup and delivery 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com
The Parlor, Dine in from 4 p.m. to midnight daily. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Delivery, curbside pickup or dine-in seating from 3-10 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Dine-in or takeout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Orders and reservations accepted starting at noon. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Curbside takeout from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Order at rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Family meals on weekdays. Limited dining room service and carryout available. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Pickup, patio and indoor seating from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup and delivery options. Limited dining room seating. 231-252 3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711; rollingfarms.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Curbside pickup or takeout from noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Outdoor seats available. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Thursday and 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Carryout from noon to 7 p.m. at TC BBQ. Beer, cider and seltzer from The Market Bar. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Order online for carryout from 3-8 p.m. daily. Limited dining room reservations accepted. Outdoor seating available. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service daily. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Carryout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Dining room/deck opens at 4 p.m. daily. Family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
White on Rice, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Carryout or limited dine-in seating from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Reservations recommended. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Reservations needed for dining inside. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Terrain Restaurant, Reservations required for dining room seating from 5-9 p.m. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout from noon to 8 p.m. Dine-in service and outdoor seats available. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W, Car hop service and takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Order online for carryout from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Dining room and deck open. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s, Temporarily closed. dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Carryout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday. Dining room open 3-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Takeout and some delivery from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Reopening at 4 p.m. June 3. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up window open from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday, 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Limited menu to go. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Inside seating from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup behind the restaurant. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room and food truck open noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Parking lot pickup from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Dine in and carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Limited menu. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Takeout or dine in from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Credit cards not accepted. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Curbside pickup of limited food menu, beer and wine from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Pre-orders welcome. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Beer Garden seating from noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Order online for takeout. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Order online for pickup or patio seating from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. daily. Family-style meals available. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
