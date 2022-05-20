Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.