GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com
Acoustic Tap Room, Pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Delivery in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie and Leelanau counties. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Agave Mexican Grill, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Delivery within 10 miles of the Grand Traverse Mall location. 231-642-5151; agavegrillmi.com
Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wine discounts available. 231-642-5545; foodforalliance.com
Amical, Curbside takeout from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Orders accepted starting at noon. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Closed for now. Gift cards available at apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Open for carryout from 4-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Delivery may be available. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
Bud’s, Drive-thru, curbside pickup and takeout from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com
The Cooks’ House, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.
Dish Cafe, Takeout and curbside pickup including beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
Don’s Drive In, Curbside service from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Open for pickup or delivery (up to 5 miles) from 4-8 p.m. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com
Georgina’s, Pickup full menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 231-943-1555
The Good Bowl, Order online for pickup from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company, All shops temporarily closed. Online shop open at gtpie.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Restaurants and bars are closed. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Curbside pickup or takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Closed until further notice. jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup, curbside or free delivery (within 5 miles) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open for breakfast from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Tasting room closed. Curbside pickup of wine or cider from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com
Mama Lu’s, Party store open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Curbside pickup and online ordering available. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Buy-one-get-one free meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-8800
McGee’s No. 31, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-252-4674.
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash daily from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net
Oaky’s Tavern (formerly Maddy’s Tavern), Takeout from 4-9 p.m. 231-276-6244
Opa Grill & Taproom, Open for takeout and curbside service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and full menu until 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
Park Street Cafe, Pickup and delivery of breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com
The Parlor, Open for curbside serve from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Delivery from 3-8:30 p.m. and pickup from 3-9 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Carryout from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Orders taken from noon to 8 p.m. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Curbside takeout from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order at rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Carryout family meals. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Delivery or pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup and delivery options. Family meals and burgers available. 231-252 3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711; rollingfarms.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Curbside pickup from noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order by 5 p.m. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Temporarily closed. info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Pickup from 3-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service daily. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Curbside carryout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount, except for family meals. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
White on Rice, Curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Carryout from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Terrain Restaurant, Closed temporarily. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout from noon to 8 p.m. Food and household staples delivered within 18 miles. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W, Car hop service and takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Curbside service from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Phone ordering opens at 1 p.m. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s, Temporarily closed. dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Takeout from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice. jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5-8 p.m Tuesday through Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice. luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Takeout from 4-7 p.m. daily. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. Pickup behind the restaurant. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Parking lot pickup from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Pickup and village delivery of limited menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Takeout menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Credit cards not accepted. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Curbside pickup of limited food menu, beer and wine from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Open for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
Tucker’s of Northport, Closed indefinitely. tuckersnp.com
VI Grill, Curbside takeout from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. daily. Family-style meals available. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.