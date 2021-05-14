GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Burger Mondays: $7 Greasy Spoon with fries, $7 Southern fried chicken sandwich or $12 bacon jam burger with fries. Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Cocktails from Low Bar. Order at 7monkstaproom.square.site. 231-421-8410
Acoustic Tap Room, Delivery, dine in or pickup. Monday: All-day happy hour. Daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Takeout and dine in from 4-9 p.m. daily. Family meals from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Reservations through the Resy app. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Online ordering available. No reservations. Delivery through DoorDash. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Closed Sundays. Daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Indoor seats or outdoor Shed Beer Garden from 4-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays and noon to 10 Saturdays. Family meals, pulled pork slider kits and BBQ by the pound available. Other options: DoorDash delivery and takeout. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout or dine in till 10 p.m. daily. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Bubba’s, Free delivery (within 5 miles) daily. Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Dine in Thursday through Saturday evening. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Open until 10 p.m. daily. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Dish Cafe, Regular menu and heat-at-home meals until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and till 4 p.m. Saturdays. Donate lunch to a local organization for $9 each. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Curbside pickup or delivery (within 5 miles) until 10 p.m. Wednesday to Monday. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Pickup, indoor seats and delivery (within city limits) till 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Sunday and till 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Flying Noodle, Carryout or dine-in from 3-8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. Pasta box: two pastas, two sauces, cheesy bread, meat or veggie and salad for $60. 231-943-1178; flyingnoodletc.com
The Good Bowl, Curbside pickup or dine in starting at noon Wednesday through Sunday. Good on Wheels food truck at the Little Fleet. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Lounge dinner from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Jack’s Taproom open until 9 p.m. daily. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Dine in, or buy-one-get-one half off carryout entrees from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Dine in starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday wing specials. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Dine in, curbside or delivery (within 5 miles) begins at 4 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Dine in or carryout from 4-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Heat and eat, family style, meal kits and half-baked pizzas available. Sundays: free kids’ meals. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup or free delivery (within 3 miles) Monday through Saturday. Mondays: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: Turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Indoor or patio seats starting at noon Wednesday through Saturday. Mondays from 3-7 p.m.: $2 off wine and cider glasses for service industry and front-line workers. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Mama Lu’s, Taco Tote Tuesday, Burrito Wednesday and margaritas to go. Pickup, dine in or delivery 3-8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Phones open at noon. Reservations through Resy. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Dine in or buy-one-get-one half off carryout meals till 9 p.m. daily. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
McGee’s No. 31, Dining until 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Carryout one entrée, get another half off. 231-252-4674; facebook.com/McGees31
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Dining room seats from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday fish fry and prime rib special Friday and Saturday. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Indoor or deck seating, carryout and delivery. Thursday: pizza and pint special. Takeout ready to cook or reheat meals. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
Oaky’s Tavern, Takeout or patio seats from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 231-276-6244; oakystavern.com
Opa Grill & Taproom, Curbside service Monday to Saturday. Burgers and fries from Dancing Donkey. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
The Parlor, Seating from 4-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. No reservations. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Takeout or delivery from 4-10 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Reserve inside seats or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Takeout, indoor or patio seating from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Dine in from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for curbside. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Monday: buy-one-get one free entrée. Tuesday: $4 house margaritas. Wednesday: $8 burritos. Family meals, $40. Curbside pickup and DoorDash delivery continue. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Seating or curbside from 2-8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Pickup, dining room seats or delivery. Margaritas to go. Robby’s On the Go food truck at Division and Randolph streets. 231-252-3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Dining or carryout until 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and till 8 p.m. Sundays. Fish fry Fridays. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Carryout 3-8 p.m. or dine in from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. Outdoor seating coming soon. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
Taproot Cider House, Indoor service from 4-8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Trattoria Stella, Carryout or eat in Sunday, Monday and Wednesday through Saturday. To-go pizza every Friday. Pasta kits, prepare at home and family meals available. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U&I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
West End Tavern, Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily. Prime rib dinner after 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Thursday: Italian Night. Friday: Fish fry. Saturday: 75 cent wings or shrimp and steak for $22.95. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Wednesday: $7.99 po’ boy with chips or coleslaw. Friday: $13.99 shrimp boil with sides. Family meals available. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Specials: 40 percent off for service industry workers Sundays; buy two entrees and get appetizer for $5 Mondays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents Tuesdays; half off growler fills Wednesdays; 16-inch, two-topping pizza with cheesy bread for $20 Thursdays and 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans and teachers. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Wednesdays: Two appetizers, entrees and desserts for $40. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W Restaurant and Drive-In, Car hop and takeout until 9 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Eat inside or carryout from 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Takeout or dine in from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Thursday: 40 percent off red wines. Friday: fish fry and 40 percent of white wines. Saturday: $5 bloody Mary’s, $2 off beer and 25 percent off BBQ. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Online ordering for carryout starting at noon Wednesday through Sunday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Carryout from 4-8 p.m. Friday fish fry. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Daily carryout or tent seating from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Dine in Tuesday through Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Carryout from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Euchre for $10 Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Carryout or dine in from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Retail sales from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Food truck: noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. weekdays. Order online for pickup or delivery. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Monday: $3 margaritas after 4 p.m. Tavern Tuesday: burger specials and $2 domestic draft beers. Thursday: perch with fries and coleslaw, $15.99. Friday: Cod dinner, $13.99. Saturday: Prime rib. Sunday: $5 off family meal deals. 231-258-2701; trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Thursday: meatloaf special. Friday: all-day fish fry. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Carryout or dine in Monday and Thursday, Friday to Sunday. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Outdoor seats from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for takeout. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Pickup, Specials: Meatloaf Mondays, ribs and beer or wine Tuesdays, Fiesta Day Wednesdays, Flatbread pizza and salad Thursdays, Unlimited perch Fridays and Steak Night Saturdays. Kids eat free Sundays. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
