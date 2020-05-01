GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com
Acoustic Tap Room, Pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Delivery in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie and Leelanau counties. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Agave Mexican Grill, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Delivery within 10 miles of the Grand Traverse Mall location. 231-642-5151; agavegrillmi.com
Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-642-5545; foodforalliance.com
Amical, Closed until further notice. amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, Closed for now. Gift cards available at apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. 231-946-8153
Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Open for carryout from 4-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Delivery may be available. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
Bud’s, Drive-thru, curbside pickup and takeout from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com
The Cooks’ House, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.
Dish Cafe, Takeout and curbside pickup including beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
Don’s Drive In, Curbside service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Open for pickup or delivery from 4-8 p.m. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com
Georgina’s, Pickup full menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 231-943-1555
The Good Bowl, Order ahead for pickup from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company, All shops temporarily closed. gtpie.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Restaurants and bars are closed. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn
Hofbrau, Curbside pickup or takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Closed until further notice. jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup, curbside or delivery service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Tasting room closed. Curbside pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in May. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com
Maddy’s Tavern, Closed until further notice. maddystavern.com
Mama Lu’s, Temporarily closed. mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-8800
McGee’s No. 31, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-252-4674.
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash daily from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net
Opa Grill & Taproom, Open for takeout and curbside service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout lunch combos until 3 p.m. and full menu until 8 p.m. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
Park Street Cafe, Pickup and delivery of breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com
The Parlor, Closed indefinitely. theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Delivery from 3-8:30 p.m. and pickup from 3-9 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Orders taken from noon to 7 p.m. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Closed for now. rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Carryout family meals. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Delivery or pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup and delivery options. Family meals and burgers available. 231-252 3700; robbystaqueriatc.com
Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711; rollingfarms.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Curbside pickup from noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Closed. smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Temporarily closed. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Closed until further notice. taproottc.com
U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Curbside carryout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount, except for family meals. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
White on Rice, Curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Terrain Restaurant, Closed temporarily. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout from noon to 7 p.m. Food and household staples delivered within 10 miles. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W, Car hop service and takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Plans to reopen for the season in May. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s, Temporarily closed. dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Takeout and delivery from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice. jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 1-7 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice. luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Takeout from 4-7 p.m. daily. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room closed until further notice. stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Closed until further notice. trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Closed. artsglenarbor.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Open for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
Tucker’s of Northport, Closed indefinitely. tuckersnp.com
VI Grill, Curbside takeout from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Family-style meals available. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
