GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY

7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com

Acoustic Tap Room, Pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Delivery in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie and Leelanau counties. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com

Agave Mexican Grill, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Delivery within 10 miles of the Grand Traverse Mall location. 231-642-5151; agavegrillmi.com

Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-642-5545; foodforalliance.com

Amical, Closed until further notice. amical.com

Apache Trout Grill, Closed for now. Gift cards available at apachetroutgrill.com

Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com

Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com

Brady’s Bar, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. 231-946-8153

Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.

Bubba’s, Open for carryout from 4-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Delivery may be available. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com

Bud’s, Drive-thru, curbside pickup and takeout from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com

The Cooks’ House, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com

Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.

Dish Cafe, Takeout and curbside pickup including beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com

Don’s Drive In, Curbside service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-938-1860; donsdriveinmi.com

The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com

Firefly, Open for pickup or delivery from 4-8 p.m. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com

Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com

Georgina’s, Pickup full menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 231-943-1555

The Good Bowl, Order ahead for pickup from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com

Grand Traverse Pie Company, All shops temporarily closed. gtpie.com

Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Restaurants and bars are closed. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com

Harrington’s By the Bay, Buy-one-get-one free carryout meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com

The Hayloft, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-0832; facebook.com/TheHayloftInn

Hofbrau, Curbside pickup or takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com

Jolly Pumpkin, Closed until further notice. jollypumpkin.com/traversecity

The Kitchen, Pickup, curbside or delivery service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com

Left Foot Charley, Tasting room closed. Curbside pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in May. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com

Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com

Maddy’s Tavern, Closed until further notice. maddystavern.com

Mama Lu’s, Temporarily closed. mamalustc.com

McGee’s No. 72, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-8800

McGee’s No. 31, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-252-4674.

Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com

North Peak Brewing Company, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash daily from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-7325; northpeak.net

Opa Grill & Taproom, Open for takeout and curbside service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 231-947-6721; opagrill.com

Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout lunch combos until 3 p.m. and full menu until 8 p.m. Delivery available. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com

Park Street Cafe, Pickup and delivery of breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com

The Parlor, Closed indefinitely. theparlortc.com

Peegeo’s, Delivery from 3-8:30 p.m. and pickup from 3-9 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com

PepeNero, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Orders taken from noon to 7 p.m. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com

Raduno, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com

Rare Bird Brewpub, Closed for now. rarebirdbrewpub.com

Red Ginger, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com

Red Mesa Grill, Carryout family meals. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity

Right Brain Brewery, Delivery or pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com

Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Curbside pickup and delivery options. Family meals and burgers available. 231-252 3700; robbystaqueriatc.com

Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711; rollingfarms.com

Sleder’s Family Tavern, Curbside pickup from noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-947-9213; sleders.com

Smoke and Porter Public House, Closed. smokeandporter.com

State Street Market, Temporarily closed. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com

Taproot Cider House, Closed until further notice. taproottc.com

U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com

West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com

West End Tavern, Curbside carryout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount, except for family meals. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com

White on Rice, Curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 231-633-7423; facebook.com/whiteonricesushi

ANTRIM COUNTY

Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com

Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls

Terrain Restaurant, Closed temporarily. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com

Torch Lake Café, Takeout from noon to 7 p.m. Food and household staples delivered within 10 miles. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com

BENZIE COUNTY

A&W, Car hop service and takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com

The Cabbage Shed, Plans to reopen for the season in May. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com

Dinghy’s, Temporarily closed. dinghysrestaurant.com

The Fusion Restaurant, Open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com

Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Takeout and delivery from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com

Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice. jodisantler.com

Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 1-7 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com

Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice. luckydogbarandgrille.com

Platte River Inn, Takeout from 4-7 p.m. daily. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com

The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. daily. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com

St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room closed until further notice. stambrose-mead-wine.com

KALKASKA COUNTY

Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Closed until further notice. trouttowntavern.com

LEELANAU COUNTY

Art’s Tavern, Closed. artsglenarbor.com

Hop Lot Brewing Co., Open for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com

Tucker’s of Northport, Closed indefinitely. tuckersnp.com

VI Grill, Curbside takeout from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Family-style meals available. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com

