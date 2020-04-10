GRAND TRAVERSE
7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com
Acoustic Tap Room, Takeout and delivery from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 231-275-2041
Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-642-5545
Amical, Closed until further notice. amical.com
Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-946-8153
Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.
Bubba’s, Temporarily closed. tcbubbas.com
Bud’s, Drive-thru, curbside pickup and takeout from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com
The Cooks’ House, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-946-8700
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.
Dish Cafe, Takeout and delivery including beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274
Firefly, Temporarily closed. tcfirefly.com
Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals and pizza. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com
The Good Bowl, Curbside or backdoor pickup, including catering boxes and platters, from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company, All shops temporarily closed. gtpie.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Restaurants and bars are closed. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
Hopscotch Brick Oven and Taproom, Closed until further notice. cassiesaunders106@gmail.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Closed until further notice. jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Temporarily closed. thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Tasting room closed. Order online at leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com
Maddy’s Tavern, Closed until further notice. maddystavern.com
Mama Lu’s, Temporarily closed. mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-8800
McGee’s No. 31, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-252-4674.
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Curbside carryout or delivery through DoorDash daily from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-7325
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout full menu. Lunch combos available to go. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com
Park Street Cafe, Pickup and delivery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com
The Parlor, Closed indefinitely. theparlortc.com
Peegeo’s, Delivery from 3-9 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com
PepeNero, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Raduno, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Closed for now. rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Temporary closure. eatatginger.com
Right Brain Brewery, Delivery or pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Sunday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711
Side Traxx Video Dance Bar, sidetraxxtc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Pickup from noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Closed. smokeandporter.com
State Street Market, Temporarily closed. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com
Taproot Cider House, Closed until further notice. taproottc.com
U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Curbside carryout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount, except for family meals. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn, Takeout Wednesday to Saturday from 4-8 p.m. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Terrain Restaurant, Closed temporarily. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout lunch menu and pizza Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W, Car hop service and takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Plans to reopen for the season in April. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s, Temporarily closed. dinghysrestaurant.com
The Fusion Restaurant, Open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Takeout and delivery from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice. jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-7 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice. luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room closed until April 14. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Closed until further notice. trouttowntavern.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Open for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
Tucker’s of Northport, Closed until further notice. tuckersnp.com
VI Grill, Curbside takeout from 4-9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
