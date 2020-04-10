GRAND TRAVERSE

COUNTY

7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com

Acoustic Tap Room, Takeout and delivery from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 231-275-2041

Alliance, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 231-642-5545

Amical, Closed until further notice. amical.com

Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com

Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout or delivery through DoorDash from 4-9 p.m. daily. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com

Brady’s Bar, Takeout from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-946-8153

Brew, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at brewtc.com.

Bubba’s, Temporarily closed. tcbubbas.com

Bud’s, Drive-thru, curbside pickup and takeout from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. 231-276-9090; budsisback.com

The Cooks’ House, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-946-8700

Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.

Dish Cafe, Takeout and delivery including beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com

The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168 or 231-633-7274

Firefly, Temporarily closed. tcfirefly.com

Forrest, A Food Studio, Carryout family meals and pizza. Order at forrestafoodstudio.com

The Good Bowl, Curbside or backdoor pickup, including catering boxes and platters, from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com

Grand Traverse Pie Company, All shops temporarily closed. gtpie.com

Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Restaurants and bars are closed. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com

Harrington’s By the Bay, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com

Hopscotch Brick Oven and Taproom, Closed until further notice. cassiesaunders106@gmail.com

Jolly Pumpkin, Closed until further notice. jollypumpkin.com/traversecity

The Kitchen, Temporarily closed. thekitchentc.com

Left Foot Charley, Tasting room closed. Order online at leftfootcharley.com

Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com

Maddy’s Tavern, Closed until further notice. maddystavern.com

Mama Lu’s, Temporarily closed. mamalustc.com

McGee’s No. 72, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-421-8800

McGee’s No. 31, Pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. 231-252-4674.

Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Temporarily closed. mrcspubandgrill.com

North Peak Brewing Company, Curbside carryout or delivery through DoorDash daily from 4-9 p.m. 231-941-7325

Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout full menu. Lunch combos available to go. 231-941-5740; paesanospizza.com

Park Street Cafe, Pickup and delivery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. 231-421-1747; parkstreetcafetc.com

The Parlor, Closed indefinitely. theparlortc.com

Peegeo’s, Delivery from 3-9 p.m. daily. 231-941-0313; peegeos.com

PepeNero, Curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com

Raduno, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-1218; radunotc.com

Rare Bird Brewpub, Closed for now. rarebirdbrewpub.com

Red Ginger, Temporary closure. eatatginger.com

Right Brain Brewery, Delivery or pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Sunday. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com

Rolling Farms Cafe, Delivery and pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 231-421-5711

Side Traxx Video Dance Bar, sidetraxxtc.com

Sleder’s Family Tavern, Pickup from noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-947-9213; sleders.com

Smoke and Porter Public House, Closed. smokeandporter.com

State Street Market, Temporarily closed. 231-943-1606; info@statestmarketplace.com

Taproot Cider House, Closed until further notice. taproottc.com

U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com

West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com

West End Tavern, Curbside carryout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount, except for family meals. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com

ANTRIM COUNTY

Blue Pelican Inn, Takeout Wednesday to Saturday from 4-8 p.m. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com

Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls

Terrain Restaurant, Closed temporarily. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com

Torch Lake Café, Takeout lunch menu and pizza Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com

BENZIE COUNTY

A&W, Car hop service and takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com

The Cabbage Shed, Plans to reopen for the season in April. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com

Dinghy’s, Temporarily closed. dinghysrestaurant.com

The Fusion Restaurant, Open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 231-352-4114; the-fusion.com

Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Takeout and delivery from noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com

Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice. jodisantler.com

Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-7 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com

Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice. luckydogbarandgrille.com

Platte River Inn, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com

The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Takeout from 4-8 p.m. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com

St. Ambrose Cellars, Tasting room closed until April 14. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com

KALKASKA COUNTY

Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Closed until further notice. trouttowntavern.com

LEELANAU COUNTY

Art’s Tavern, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com

Hop Lot Brewing Co., Open for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com

Tucker’s of Northport, Closed until further notice. tuckersnp.com

VI Grill, Curbside takeout from 4-9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com

