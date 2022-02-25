Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.