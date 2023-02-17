GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Burger Mondays: weekly specials. All day/all night happy hour Wednesdays. Order at 7monkstaproom.square.site. 231-421-8410
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Happy hour from 5-7 p.m. every other day. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday: $5 ciders. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Daily takeout or dine in from 4-9 p.m. Prix fixe menu: $24 per person from 4-5 p.m. daily. Reservations through Resy. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern, Wine on the Waterfront: half off wine bottles Sunday to Tuesday nights until June. Social Hour drink specials from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Local’s Night from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays: two courses with wine for $30 until June; menu changes weekly. 231-421-2150; artisantc.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, closed Sundays. Daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor, Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. DoorDash delivery and takeout continue. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, drink specials from 4-7 p.m. daily. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Bubba’s, Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. Order takeout with the TC Food app. Free delivery (within 5 miles). 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, dinner from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations accepted via exploretock.com. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Thursday Night Trivia starting at 7 p.m. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Delivery and pickup available. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, pickup, dining or DoorDash delivery (within city limits) till 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Flying Noodle, closed Sunday and Monday. Happy hour at the bar from 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Order pasta boxes online. Limited reservations via Resy. 231-943-1178; flyingnoodletc.com
The Good Bowl, Takeout or dine in Wednesday-Sunday. Delivery via RingDinnerBell.com. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Lounge dinner from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
The Hayloft Inn, dine in starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tuesday wing specials. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-941-0832; restaurantji.com/mi/traverse-city/hayloft-inn-/
Hofbrau, Dine in, curbside or delivery (within 5 miles) starting at 4 p.m. daily. Steak Night every Monday. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Mondays: half-price appetizers. Tuesdays: burger and beer for $15. Wednesday: Pasta for two with wine or beer for $25. Thursdays: pizza and beer for $15. Sundays: Kids eat free with adult purchase. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Pickup or free DoorDash delivery (within 3 miles). 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Mondays: $2 off wine and cider for service industry and front-line workers from 3-7 p.m. Mondays in the Barrel Room: 25 percent off wine, cider and appetizers from 4-9 p.m. and Barrels and Beats (open mic night) from 6-9 p.m. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Lil Bo, open until 2 a.m. daily. Daily happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Late-night menu: nachos, hot dogs, wings and more. Weekly events: Tuesday Trivia Night from 8-10 p.m., Wednesday Service Industry Night and live music and Sunday karaoke from 8 p.m. to close. 231-421-3100; lilbotc.com
Mama Lu’s, Closed Sundays and Mondays. Two Dollar Tuesdays: $2 in house or takeout all day. Taco kits and margaritas to go. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Happy Hour all day. Reservations recommended. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Dine in or takeout starting at noon Monday to Saturday. Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $3 well liquor drinks and draft beers Tuesday nights and Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Fridays. Live music Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9:30 p.m. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
The Parlor, Half off cocktails, beer and wine from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Two for Tuesdays: two beers for the price of one. Wednesdays: half off wine bottles and glasses and Euchre Night starts at 7:30 p.m. Signature Sundays: 25 percent off signature cocktails and food. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
PepeNero, Reserve seats or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Happy Hour Small Plates for $5 every Monday and from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Tuesday Trivia at 7 p.m. Ramen Thursday weekly until May. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, dine in from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Daily happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday: $3 house margaritas and draft beers. DoorDash delivery. Order through the Toast app. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bingo Rhapsody from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays. All-day happy hour Wednesdays and Sundays. Wednesday trivia from 7-9 p.m. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Friday: unlimited cod, smelt or perch with fries and coleslaw or cottage cheese. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Happy Hour all day Thursdays. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
Taproot Cider House, Winter hours: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Industry Night from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays: Specials for restaurant workers. Kids Open Mic at 3 p.m. Sundays. Catering available. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Thirsty Fish Sports Grille, closed Wednesdays. Tuesdays: Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. and trivia from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: live music starting at 6:30 p.m. 231-252-4157; thirstyfishsportsgrille.com
Trattoria Stella, Eat in or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Pizza Friday: pickup from 4-8 p.m. Online ordering available. Reservations through Resy. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U & I Lounge, open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
Union Street Station, open until 2 a.m. daily. Monday: $5 martinis, $5 domestic beer pitcher, $10 craft beer pitcher. Tuesday: $2 well drinks and shots and open mic comedy. Wednesday: $2 domestic and $3 craft drafts. Fridays and Saturdays: live music. Sunday: $1 off drinks for service industry workers and karaoke. 231-941-1931; unionstreetstationtc.net
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, takeout or dine in starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The Side Door is open from 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Wednesday and Thursday: rotating specials. Friday: fish fry. Online ordering available. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Happy hour from 3-5 p.m. daily. Wednesday: half-off po’boy sandwiches. Shrimp boil Fridays through Memorial Day. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Tuesdays: 25 percent off food and drinks consumed at the Bellaire pub and at the Elk Rapids pull barn for Antrim County residents. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com.
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Taste of Terrain: three courses for $30 Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Pasta Thursdays: a la carte menu. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W Restaurant and Drive-In, dining room and carhop open until 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Closed for the season. Reopens in April. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Closed Feb. 19 through March 6. Happy hour specials from 3-6 p.m. daily and all day Saturday. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to midnight Sunday to Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed through Feb. 28. Reopening March 1. Open at 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturdays. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Thursday trivia from 7-9 p.m. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, dine in from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Closed Mondays. Open until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. Fridays and 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 231-227-1200
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Kitchen closes an hour before the bar every day. Monday: burger and beer special and a movie starting at 6 p.m. Taco Tuesday. Wii Bowling League on Wednesdays. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Apache Trout Grill, no reservations. Carryout available; delivery via DoorDash. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Art’s Tavern, Dine in or takeout until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Monday: two for one burger special. Tuesday: 5% of food sales go to Empire Area Food Pantry. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Bel Lago Winery, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Fridays: 25% off bottle of wine with pizza purchase. 231-228-4800; bellago.com
The Burrow TC, Happy hour at the bar from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Weekly Burrow in Home menu for pickup. 231-943-1048; burrowtc.com
French Valley Vineyard, Open noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays and noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Soup Sunday: weekly in February. Tamales and live music Thursdays from 4-6:30 p.m. 231-228-2616; fvvineyard.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Happy Hour all day. Reservations accepted. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Closed Wednesdays. Beer Garden or taproom seating and free igloo reservations. Happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Free s’mores and hot chocolate and half-off kids’ food on Sundays through April. Mug Club Day on Thursdays. Order takeout online. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Meatloaf Monday. Tuesday: 10% off burgers, barbecue ribs and fries for $15 and trivia from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday: fajitas and burritos for $15. Thursday: 10% off sandwiches and pasta dinner for $15. All-day Friday fish fry. Sunday: half-off kids’ items and Service Industry Appreciation Day. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
West End Tavern, Happy hour from 3-5 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays. Burger and beer Mondays. Pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.