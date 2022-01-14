GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Burger Mondays: $7 Greasy Spoon with fries, $7 Southern fried chicken sandwich or $12 bacon jam burger with fries. Happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Cocktails at Low Bar. Order at 7monkstaproom.square.site. 231-421-8410
Acoustic Tap Room, Monday: All-day happy hour. Daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m. 231-275-2041; drinkacoustic.com
Amical, Takeout or dine in from 4-9 p.m. daily. Fixed price menu from 4-5 p.m. Reservations through Resy. 231-941-8888; amical.com
Apache Trout Grill, No reservations. Carryout available; delivery via DoorDash. 231-947-7079; apachetroutgrill.com
Bayview Inn Bar & Grill, Closed Sundays. Daily happy hour from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Prime rib dinner for $23.99 Fridays and Saturdays. 231-938-1610; franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor, Dinner starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon Saturdays. Family meals, pulled pork slider kits and BBQ by the pound available. DoorDash delivery and takeout continue. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brady’s Bar, Drink specials from 4-7 p.m. daily. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday: three-item pizza and pitcher of beer deal. Friday fish fry. 231-946-8153; bradystc.com
Brasserie Amie, Dinner from 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Thursday: Half-off appetizers. Sundays: 25 percent off any wine bottle. Takeout available. 231-753-3161; BrasserieAmie.com
Bubba’s, Open until 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Half-off appetizers from 3-5:30 p.m. daily. Order takeout with the TC Food app. Free delivery (within 5 miles). 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
The Cooks’ House, Dinner from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations accepted for up to six guests. 231-946-8700; cookshousetc.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Thursday Night Trivia starting at 7 p.m. 231-941-2276; dillingerspubtc.com
The Dish Cafe, Takeout/curbside pickup or dine in until 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and until 4 p.m. Saturdays. Online ordering available. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Delivery and pickup available. 231-946-8168; thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com
Firefly, Pickup, dining or DoorDash delivery (within city limits) till 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Heated outdoor seating. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Flying Noodle, Closed Sunday and Monday. Daily happy hour from 3-5:30 p.m. Takeout for two is $16. Order carryout by phone starting at noon. 231-943-1178; flyingnoodletc.com
The Good Bowl, Takeout or dine in Wednesday through Sunday. Sunday brunch from noon to 4 p.m., dinner from 5-8 p.m. Delivery via RingDinnerBell.com. 231-252-2662; goodbowleatery.com
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Aerie Restaurant and Lounge dinner from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-534-6000; grandtraverseresort.com
Harrington’s By the Bay, Happy hour all day. Reservations accepted. 231-421-9393; harringtonsbythebay.com
The Hayloft Inn, Dine in starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tuesday wing specials. Live music Friday and Saturday nights. 231-941-0832; restaurantji.com/mi/traverse-city/hayloft-inn-/
Hofbrau, Dine in, curbside or delivery (within 5 miles) begins at 4 p.m. daily. 231-276-6979; hofbrausteakhouse.com
Jolly Pumpkin, Open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Tuesday Mug Club. Takeout half-baked pizzas and family-style dinners. Kids eat free Sundays and snow days. 231-223-4333; jollypumpkin.com/traversecity
The Kitchen, Mondays: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn for $5.99 starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays: Turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for $5.99 from 4 p.m. to close. Pickup or free DoorDash delivery (within 3 miles). 231-947-8646; thekitchentc.com
Left Foot Charley, Mondays: $2 off wine and cider for service industry and front-line workers from 3-7 p.m. Mondays in the Barrel Room: 25 percent off wine, cider and appetizers from 4-9 p.m. and Barrels and Beats (open mic night) with Rob Coonrod from 6-9 p.m. 231-995-0500; leftfootcharley.com
Lil Bo, open until 2 a.m. daily. Happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m., including $1 off house wine, draft beer and well drinks. Late night menu: nachos, hot dogs, cheese curds and more. 231-421-3100; lilbotc.com
Mama Lu’s, Pickup, dine in or delivery from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Taco kits and margaritas to go. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
McGee’s No. 72, Happy hour all day. Reservations recommended. 231-421-8800; mcgees72.com
McGee’s No. 31, Temporarily closed. 231-252-4674; facebook.com/McGees31
North Peak Brewing Company, Dine in, carryout and delivery until 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $3 well liquor drinks and draft beers Tuesday nights and happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Fridays. Live music Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9:30 p.m. 231-941-7325; pub.northpeak.net
The Parlor, Half off cocktails, beer and wine from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Two for Tuesdays: two beers for the price of one. Signature Sundays: 25 percent off signature cocktails and food. 231-753-3131; theparlortc.com
PepeNero, Reserve seats or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-929-1960; pepenerotc.com
Rare Bird Brewpub, Takeout or dine in from noon to 10 p.m. daily. Specials: Happy Hour Small Plates for $5 every Monday and from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Kick the Keg Wednesday and Ramen Thursday. 231-943-2053; rarebirdbrewpub.com
Red Ginger, Closed through Jan. 11. Dine in from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for curbside. 231-944-1733; eatatginger.com
Red Mesa Grill, Daily happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Monday: buy-one-get one free entrée. Tuesday: $3 house margaritas. Wednesday: $8 burritos. Family meals, $40. DoorDash delivery. Order through the Toast app. 231-938-2773; magnumhospitality.com/redmesa/traversecity
Right Brain Brewery, Tuesday cornhole league at 6 p.m. Thursday pinball wars from 6-8 p.m. 231-944-1239; rightbrainbrewery.com
Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine, Sunday buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Margaritas to go. Online ordering available. 231-252-3700 or 231-252-4532; robbystaqueriatc.com
Sleder’s Family Tavern, Dining or carryout until 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Friday: Cod, smelt or perch with fries and coleslaw or cottage cheese for $16.95. 231-947-9213; sleders.com
Smoke and Porter Public House, Dinner until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Delivery through RingDinnerBell.com. 231-642-5020; smokeandporter.com
Taproot Cider House, Dine in or carryout every day. Igloos by reservation. Catering available. 231-943-2500; taproottc.com
Thirsty Fish Sports Grille, Closed Wednesdays. Tuesdays: happy hour from 3-6 p.m. and trivia from 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays: live music starting at 6:30 p.m. 231-252-4157; thirstyfishsportsgrille.com
Trattoria Stella, Eat in or carryout from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Pizza Friday: pickup from 4-8 p.m. Online ordering and family meals available. Reservations through OpenTable. 231-929-8989; stellatc.com
U & I Lounge, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 231-946-8932; uandilounge.com
Union Street Station, Open until 2 a.m. daily. Monday: $5 martinis, $5 domestic beer pitcher, $10 craft beer pitcher. Tuesday: $2 well drinks and shots and open mic comedy. Wednesday: $2 domestic and $3 craft drafts. Fridays and Saturdays: live music. Sunday: $1 off drinks for service industry workers and karaoke. 231-941-1931; unionstreetstationtc.net
West End Tavern, Open until 9 p.m. every day. Pickup and family meals available. 231-943-2922; westendtaverntc.com
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant, Takeout or dine from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bar open till 10 p.m. Happy hour at 4 p.m. daily. Thursday: Locals Night burger specials. Friday fish fry and karaoke at 9 p.m. Saturday: steak and shrimp dinner or beef burrito. Online ordering available. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Wednesday: half off po’ boy sandwiches. Friday: $13.99 shrimp boil with sides until Memorial Day. Family meals available. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Short’s Brewing Company, Specials: 25 percent off for service industry workers on Sundays; 25 percent off for Antrim County residents on Tuesdays; 25 percent off daily for medical professionals, veterans, teachers and first responders. 231-498-2300; shortsbrewing.com
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout or dine in from 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. 231-350-7301; terrain-restaurant.com
BENZIE COUNTY
A&W Restaurant and Drive-In, Dining room and carhop open until 8 p.m. daily. 231-352-9021; aw.mobilebytes.com
The Cabbage Shed, Closed during winter. Expected to reopen April 19. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Dinghy’s Restaurant & Bar, Dine in and carryout from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Specials: hot turkey Wednesdays, meatloaf Thursdays, fish Fridays and beef or pork burritos Saturdays. 231-651-0257; dinghysrestaurant.com
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, noon to 10 p.m. daily. 231-378-2554; genossportsbar.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, open at 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturdays. 231-325-2480; jodisantler.com
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Open 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Team Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Thursdays. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Dine in from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 231-383-4499; luckydogbarandgrille.com
Platte River Inn, Open from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Euchre for $10 Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
The Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill, Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 231-882-9631; roadhousesalsa.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Food truck open daily, closes one hour before the bar. Weekday happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Music from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Dine in or takeout until 10 p.m. daily. Monday burger special. Five percent of Tuesday food sales donated to Empire Area Food Pantry through April 30. Cash or check only. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern, Carryout or dine in until 10 p.m. Wednesday to Monday. 231-386-9923; fischershappyhourtavern.com
Hop Lot Brewing Co., Beer Garden, heated igloo or taproom seating. Taco Tuesdays: $3 off taco sets. Sundays: Free s’mores and hot chocolate. Order takeout online. 231-866-4445; hoplotbrewing.com
VI Grill, Takeout or dine in until 9 p.m. daily. Tuesday trivia at 6:30 p.m. 231-271-3300; vigrill.com
