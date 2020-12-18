TRAVERSE CITY — A Christmas decorating contest has residents of one subdivision stringing up lights, wreathing their front doors and scouring the internet for that just-right inflatable lawn character.
“Everyone has really stepped it up this year,” said Marcia Bartlett. “We’re not going Clark Griswold, but it’s definitely stepped up from what it has been.”
The Heritage Estates neighborhood, located off Zimmerman Road in Garfield Township, has about 100 homes, with Joseph Van Antwerp estimating that about 60 percent of them are participating.
“The idea sprang from, ‘Hey, let’s do something fun, something different,’” Van Antwerp said. “We all kind of ran with it. The subdivision is really lit up.”
The original idea was to collect a small donation from everyone to give out prizes for the top three decorated homes, but that soon changed to giving the money to a local charity. Cherryland Humane Society was chosen.
Judging will take place on Dec. 18 and 21.
The idea to have a decorating competition came from Ryan Brady, whose niece and nephew are doing the same thing in their Upper Peninsula neighborhood. The local contest was posted on a neighborhood Facebook page, where things just took off, he said.
People have been stopping by his house to drop off donations and sending money to his Venmo online account, Brady said. So far about $300 has been collected.
But Brady is not a Facebook guy.
“Once it started growing exponentially, I started to back away,” he said, leaving things in Van Antwerp’s hands.
Another home at 1953 Oak Drive in an East Bay Township neighborhood owned by Paul and Jenny Sparks may just be a Griswold contender. Paul Sparks has been decorating the home for 30 years, since he was 16 and lived there with his mom. She died of cancer about three years ago.
“She also loved lights,” he said.
Sparks’ collection now has hundreds of items, some of which date from 1969. Everything is stored in a 12-foot-by-14-foot shed and it takes both of the Sparks four weeks of working three to six hours a day to get it all up, he said.
They serve hot chocolate and popcorn and there are stations with benches where children can listen to recorded Santa stories or the story of Jesus’ birth. Their neighbor Carol lets the couple use a little bit of her yard and she helps Sparks get the reindeer and sleigh on the roof.
“My wife won’t get on the roof,” he said.
Sparks said his grandmother, who lived nearby, gave him the decorating bug when he was just 12.
“It brings joy to people and we love to decorate,” Sparks said. “I think we need it more than ever this year.”
According to the candy cane count, last year close to 1,200 people visited the walk-through display. There have been about 800 so far this year.
Decorations will stay up until Dec. 31, with the extra electricity costing up to $600 for the month. A donation box helps to defray costs, he said.
“People want to help,” he said.
Not to be outdone, a home at 9061 Kimberly Lane in Long Lake Township has a light show that is synced up with Christmas music played on radio station 99.5 fm. The show runs from 5:30-10 p.m. daily.
Van Antwerp said he decorates every year, but has added a few new things this year. The scene includes classic white lights, a manger scene and Santa peeking out from behind a bush. Last week he was waiting for delivery of twinkling snowfall lights and a hanging light tree.
“It feels like this year our subdivision has become more of a tight-knit community than it has been in the past,” said Van Antwerp, whose favorite holiday is Christmas.
There are a lot of dogs and dog-lovers in Heritage Estates, which may or may not have influenced the decision to choose Cherryland, said Brady, who supports rescue dogs.
“Every dog I’ve ever owned has come from a rescue,” he said, including his latest, an 8-month-old rottweiler and golden retriever mix named Odie.
In a time when everyone wants to hide because of the pandemic, the lit-up homes are a way to make everyone feel better, to lift everyone’s spirits, Brady said.
“They’re beautiful,” he said. “It is amazing.”
