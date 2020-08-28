TRAVERSE CITY — A walk through the forest and along East Bay at Elk Rapids Day Park offers a one-of-a-kind art experience. Thirty-five sculptures, including 10 newly installed works, create an outdoor gallery merging art, water and woods.
“It’s a unique setting that blends raw beauty with artistic expression,” said Becky Lancaster, president of Art Rapids, the gallery sponsor.
Lancaster said the Walk of Art provides art lovers a rich experience and introduces the joy of sculpture to others. Visitors will discover 10 new sculptures this fall at the free 15-acre Antrim County park.
Park features also include a quarter mile of sandy shoreline, trails, bath house, picnic tables and grills.
“People can go for the day, go to the beach and picnic,” Lancaster said.“There’s no other place like it in northern Michigan.”
Brochures available at the entrance lead visitors through a self-guided Walk of Art tour.Guided tours are available for small groups upon request.
Both experiences are friendly to social distancing.
“I feel like our little Walk of Art in the woods is a surprise to a lot of people — and a hidden gem,” said Kim Bazemore, exhibit coordinator.
The juried works judged on originality remain on display for a period of three years. Many of the featured artists have exhibited at museums. Bazemore said the sculptures represent a variety of styles with mediums ranging from wood, metal, clay and tile to repurposed materials.Some are large, requiring a flatbed truck for installation. Others are on smaller scale.
Exhibiting sculptors hail from area communities, from across Michigan and states as far as California.
Artists contributing to the new collection include locals, Michiganders and those calling Colorado and New Jersey home.
Ann Gildner is among area artists showcased in the new display. The metal fabricator works from her Cheboygan studio where she creates pieces exceeding 30-feet in height.
Gildner said size matters. “It’s the wow factor,” she said. “People stop and look.”
Her latest park addition “Hummingbird & Cosmos” is constructed of metal and patina steel. It required 300 hours to create. The sculpture is set beneath towering trees and framed by native undergrowth.
“People enjoy seeing the art as they walk,” Gildner said. “It inspires imagination and a good back and forth conversation.”
Bart Ingraham of Suttons Bay contributes two works to the new collection.
Ingraham traces his artistic interest to his time in the Peace Corps in the Philippines where he witnessed mountain artisans carving pieces to sell to tourists.
His works “Alien” made of cedar and “Levels of Advancement” made of spalted maple add to his four-piece collection already on display.
Like most of his sculptures, the idea for “Alien” came to him in a mental picture.
“It took three years to come into fruition,” he said. “It was a tree beside a shop. I wiggled it out and looked at it every day for three years.”
Ingraham said his sculptures give viewers a new perspective on wood’s potential.
“When you see sculpture in nature, you see things you wouldn’t necessarily see,” he said. “It’s (Walk of Art) is one on the greatest natural galleries.”
