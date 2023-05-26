TRAVERSE CITY — Fingerstyle acoustic guitarist, composer, recording artist, and Traverse City local James Filkins has recently completed his third album after a 10-year recording hiatus. With a decade-worth of creativity, Filkins is about to release “Cranes in the Moonlight,” which features 12 new original songs.
Since the young age of 12, James Filkins has been addicted to music, thanks to the guidance of his older brother and sister, who introduced him to a wide variety of artists and genres. His musical inclinations led him to pursue a minor in broadcasting, along with his Bachelor of Science in education and English while at Northern Michigan University and working as an on-air personality and music director. Filkins worked at WLDR in Traverse City and WBKX as a student up in Marquette. The radio bug had bitten while Filkins was still in high school when a student-run radio station was established.
For his long career in education, beginning in 1992, Filkins taught a litany of high school classes and college courses, including English, Literature, Speech, and Journalism, but there was always a special place in his heart for Broadcast Communications, Radio Broadcasting, Sound/Audio Production, and anything that pertained to radio.
Filkins’ passion for what he loved was infectious, and his desire to collaborate with others made him a great teacher and colleague.
Kerrey Woughter, NMC library director, taught with Jim at Central High School from 2004 to 2018. Filkins and Woughter spent much time together, as his classroom and broadcast studio were housed within the library. In addition, the two teachers collaborated regularly on numerous projects at the school and within the community. But what stuck out to Woughter was how Jim interacted and worked with others, especially his students.
“Jim treated his students like human beings with full capacity to reason, follow through, think deeply, and meet high expectations,” said Woughter. “He had profound conversations with them. He waxed eloquently when their work deserved it and pushed them until it did. He let them know he was disappointed. Jim’s students acted like the grown-ups they were becoming because Jim treated them like they were.”
But now, as a recent retiree, Filkins is able to focus on his first love — music — and collaborations of a different kind. To have gotten back in the recording studio after 10 long years has left Filkins feeling satisfied, fulfilled, and invigorated.
“Particularly now, I can focus more completely on music without the distraction of the working life and career demands,” shared Filkins.
Back in 2007 and 2012, respectively, Filkins released “Borderline Normal” and “Summer Sands & Sleeping Bear Dunes,” recordings he refers to as “organic instrumentals that are a bit new age, a bit Celtic, acoustically melodic, and infused with vibrant, resonant, moody atmospheres and sonic textures.”
And now, having signed on with Sardinian-based label Raighes Factory, he’s excited to share “Cranes in the Moonlight” with listeners.
Inspiration for this fresh album struck while Filkins observed the socializing and mating rituals of sandhill cranes at his home across from Bass Lake in Traverse City. On pleasant evenings, he has made it a pastime to paddle-board out on the lake to get as close to the “sedge” or group of cranes as possible.
“On one such night,” Filkins recalled, “after witnessing this spectacular phenomenon by the light of the full moon, this tune (“Cranes in the Moonlight”) was born.”
This new album showcasing 12 original songs also features musicians from around the world, including individuals from Poland, Turkey, Canada, Australia, Italy, Peru, and England. These talented musicians add cello, violin, flute, accordion, electric guitar, and percussion to further infuse Filkins’ compositions with depth and passion, creating profound musical collaborations. In his small home studio, Filkins recorded this 2023 compilation, and its first single, “Unfettered,” is streaming now on all major streaming platforms, and the album presold on Kickstarter.
“As with my previous albums, nationally acclaimed northwestern Lower Michigan artist Glenn Wolff created a beautiful watercolor drypoint engraving for the cover of ‘Cranes in the Moonlight,’” explained Filkins.
Friends for almost two decades, Filkins and Wolff are both well-rounded musicians, and for Filkins’ upcoming 2024 album, Wolff is set to contribute as a bassist.
“There is an intentionality to Jim, a capacity for practice, deep work, and contemplation that is very much a part of his personality, his taste in books, his home remodel projects, his relationships, and his music!” added Woughter. “Layer in a wicked dry sense of humor and his capacity for fun and you have an artist in his own right. A genuine Renaissance man.”
