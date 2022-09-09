When I first joined the staff of the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College, I was inspired by everyone’s energy and enthusiasm around seeking new connections and taking risks. Ten years later, I continue to be influenced by the good work happening on campus and in our community and region. From environmental stewardship to new school buildings and the constant buzz around small organizations doing big things, there has rarely been a dull moment. Inevitably, though, change happens. Sometimes when you least expect it.
In October, I will start a new job, and a new chapter in my career and life, about four hours south in the Metro Detroit area. As director of education at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, I will be responsible for educational programming for a wide range of audiences, with new strategic and interpretive plans to help guide the way. Their two brand new LEED-certified administrative and visitor center buildings definitely do not hurt, either. This next opportunity provides a change of scenery, discipline, and institution while allowing for growth and learning experiences. As a relative of many Buick & GM workers, it also feels a little like rebellion.
In my tenure at the Dennos, I have led or supported over 100 exhibitions, over 100 concerts, and over 100 other kinds of programs and initiatives, give or take. From Birds of Paradise to King Tut, Andy Warhol to Seungmo Park, and Guerrilla Girls to skateboards, I have worked with talented, dedicated artists and leaders across a broad spectrum of this community and beyond. I was supported by an amazing museum staff so that I could travel, develop international connections, and represent Traverse City in many important capacities. I currently serve as president of the Michigan Museums Association, which represents thousands of professionals throughout the state. I have visited Lansing and Washington, D.C. to advocate for the arts and museums. I served on the Traverse City Arts Commission as well, commissioning artists to help make our community an even more beautiful place to live and work.
By the way, I will be keeping my fantastic Trailblazer Membership to the Dennos Museum Center, which allows me admission to over 1,000 museums throughout the United States. That is well worth the $100 alone!
I welcome you to come visit the Ford House sometime soon. Bring your family and friends to explore the tremendous house and grounds, and even grab a meal at the restaurant or café. If I have a chance to say hello, that will make it all the better.
I will close out the only way I know how — to say, “Thank you.” Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community. Thank you for your continued support of the Dennos Museum Center in the years to come. And thank you for reading.
