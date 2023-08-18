I am thrilled for the programming we are hosting at Dennos this fall!
We have educational experiences for every age including drop-in museum tours, art projects, film screenings, dance parties, storytimes, and more. Whether you’re interested in particle physics, string quartets, or scavenger hunts, we hope you find something to spark your creativity and curiosity at the Dennos.
The aim of our programs is to engage with you in meaningful conversations, to inspire purposeful action, and to remind folks that museums are critical partners in building a strong community. Join us for Rainbow Storytime on Sept. 30 — a free community event rooted in celebrating love for self, others and being who you are; a free screening of “The American Buffalo” on Indigenous Peoples’ Day featuring remarks and a reception with food by Chef Sam Anglin, a Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Member; or a concert with cellist and vocalist Jordan Hamilton on Oct. 21.
In addition to the wide array of public programming, we encourage teachers to continue to bring students for guided tours of the museum. During the tour, docents invite students to engage with diverse perspectives and histories in art and to practice observation and critical-thinking strategies. Guided tours can be catered to fulfill curriculum requirements and art project add-ons are a great way for a group to get hands-on with the creative process. Contact me directly to learn more about these opportunities and more for your students: eceleste@nmc.edu
To stay up to date on all that is happening at the Dennos, please sign-up for our free e-newsletter: dennosmuseum.org/news/enews-signup.html. Non-members can also request the museum’s paper program by mail, published three times per year. Please email Chelsie at cniemi@nmc.edu to receive your free printed program or stop by the museum to pick one up.
No matter what you have planned this year, make sure to stop by the museum to see all that is new right here at the region’s largest museum. And don’t forget to pack your Dennos membership card on your travels, good for free admission to over 2,000 participating museums nationwide when you join or renew your membership at the Trailblazer level or above.
We hope to see you soon!
