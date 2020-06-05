It’s almost unthinkable — but communities like Midland are having to rebuild and recover amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. The salvage efforts follow a 500-year flood event in which two dams failed on May 19. Several cultural centers, including the Midland County Historical Society, saw their building and collections affected by more than two feet of flood water inside exhibition halls and storage rooms.
Museum professionals train for natural disasters like this and plan for ways to mitigate damage in the event of floods, fires, or pest outbreaks. Water events are the most likely for us up north, often caused by leaky or burst pipes, blocked drains, or water infiltration through windows and roofs. In the event of a fire, the same fire suppression systems that we count on to save our buildings and protect occupants can also damage artworks sensitive to water. In short, it can be tough to craft the perfect building system that protects artwork completely.
This past spring, the Dennos Museum Center staff completed a tabletop scenario using our disaster recovery and response plan for collections. Created by the Northeast Document Conservation Center, “D-PLAN”is a free standardized template for museum disaster preparedness. How will we safely and quickly freeze collections if flooding occurs? Where would we send artwork for emergency conservation treatment? Do we have sufficient emergency supplies on hand to deal with common scenarios? D-PLAN helps our museum staff prepare for these scenarios and more.
Planning, training, and stocking sufficient supplies for disaster response is central to being a good museum steward. When we accept a work of art at a museum, we are making a commitment to the donor and the public — to care for, protect, and interpret artwork in a responsible way. We hold these artworks in public trust for future generations to study and enjoy. Protecting them from light damage, vandalism, and accidents while on exhibit may seem obvious, but this important work continues behind-the-scenes when objects go off display and are stored in collection vaults.
Are you interested in learning more about the art and science of museum preservation? The Dennos Museum Center aired a free preservation workshop for family heirlooms on May 13. The recording can be accessed on our YouTube channel: DennosMuseumCenter.
Are there other museum preservation topics you’d like to learn about? We’d love to hear from you: chadley@nmc.edu
Until we can see each other again in the community, at the museum, or wherever it might be, stay safe and take good care.
