This past October, NMC Extended Education presented its inaugural Fall Summit series online.
Focused on “Global Issues, Local Impacts,” the half-day program brought our campus and community together during this challenging time. With partners ranging from Munson Medical Center and NMC Student Services, to the mayor’s office of Traverse City and the Dennos Museum Center, the EES team crafted a day that spanned both local and global, arts and sciences, healing and respectful discourse — and their curatorial vision was embedded throughout this stellar program.
At the very core of the Fall Summit, EES connected partners from across a multitude of disciplines and perspectives.
President Nick Nissley of NMC was among the speakers at the summit.
“What an awesome example of collaboration! It left me speechless. The Extended Education team sought to help us make sense of what we’re experiencing during this global pandemic — what we’re thinking, feeling, fearing, and hoping.”’
While the Dennos Museum Center could have chosen to forge ahead on its own, I strongly believe that the 21st century museum must embrace an interdisciplinary approach to remain strong, flexible, and relevant for diverse audiences. The Fall Summit offered exactly the sort of creative framework that we needed at this very moment in time — to help us disconnect from our narrow expertise and embrace new ways of seeing and knowing.
In the museum world, this is learning to look and not simply looking to see. We make assumptions about how easy it is to interpret visual images — we abandon picture books at a young age for dense textbooks and novels. Pictures are reserved for children because their meaning is assumed to be obvious.
But learning to look, read, and unpack visual imagery is a journey in adulthood that lasts a lifetime. It opens up new ways of knowing; it’s that “ah ha” moment left behind in an abstract painting — a puzzle that embraces learning for the sake of learning. It is learning to see again for the first time, much like this conference inspired in all of us.
In closing, I hope you will be on the lookout for more information about future NMC Summits, and explore additional learning opportunities in 2021. This includes two new spring courses offered by me and the Dennos Museum Center staff during the months of February and May, along with a new Summit-inspired series entitled “Coffee Chats.” Read about these and more online at nmc.edu/ees.
“We have been delighted with the atmosphere of compassionate collaboration that we have experienced throughout the curation of this event,” says Laura Matchett, Director of NMC Extended Education. “The passion, expertise and experience that we saw in our speakers and panelists was both informative and inspiring.”
