Spring has arrived and that means the Dennos Museum Center’s second annual Spring Art Market is nearly here.
Stop by the Dennos Museum Center between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and browse more than 20 artists working in a variety of media. From painting, printmaking, and mixed media to ceramics, glass, jewelry, and more, visitors are sure to find something that piques their interest. This is also a perfect opportunity to explore all of the current exhibitions at no charge and consider a year round membership for you and your loved ones at a discounted rate.
Participating artists
Each year, a panel of campus and community members evaluate submissions for inclusion in the Spring Art Market. We are pleased to announce this year’s participants: Sarah Ayers (jewelry), Diane Brandt (mixed media), Carolyn Damstra (painting), Kim Fields (wood), Amy Gilmore (ceramics), Maia Hausler (illustration), Jamie John (multi-disciplinary), Lindzie Kuzmer (wood), Sheryl Langdon (jewelry), Lucy Lowe (jewelry), Elizabeth & James Manning (mixed media), Melanie Mendelin (fiber), Carol Murray (jewelry), Elizabeth Paxson (ceramics), Mandy Pringle (painting), Janet Ryan (jewelry), Susan Marie Smith (glass), Kristy Tompkins (printmaking), Janelle Tacktor (ceramics), Rosalyn Tyge (mixed media), Judith Wieske (glass), Philip Wilson (ceramics), Glenn Wolff (illustration/prints), NMC Printmakers (prints).
Free museum programs for the entire family
In addition to the fabulous artists at the market, the museum will be buzzing with activities for all. Create a unique handmade greeting card for mom or other loved ones with our docents in the Discovery Gallery, hop into an engaging museum tour at 3 p.m., or visit the NMC Art Department booth for ongoing live demonstrations.
Have you ever imagined how the color blue might smell? Or what sound might the color blue make? Representatives from Michigan Legacy Art Park will be at the Dennos during the market, inviting participation in their 2023 community art project Michigan Blue. Everyone from kids to adults are welcome to paint or draw BLUE subject matter on 3 to 6-inch tree wood “rounds” with acrylic paint or Sharpie. This might include objects like water, lakes, streams, clouds, flowers, cars, clothes, or other things blue; or they could also reflect emotional experiences or abstract artwork inspired by the wood itself. The wood rounds have been cut from fallen trees in the Art Park and will be assembled together to create one large artwork that reflects the shape of waves. Michigan Blue will be on display behind the Art Park’s Discovery Grove during the summer of 2023 and winter of 2024.
In addition to the museum’s signature Inuit art collection and permanent collection galleries, enjoy temporary exhibitions featuring first-nations artwork co-curated with the Detroit Institute of Art, along with a solo exhibition of work by MSU painting professor Teresa Dunn. Also, be sure to spend some time with our 2023 high school juried art exhibition, presented by the NMC art department with support from the Dennos Museum Center.
I hope you will also take time to explore the Discovery Gallery, which includes a number of refurbished interactives. This includes the beloved “Sound Wall,” which was fully restored in early 2023 thanks to generous community support and a brand new dinosaur mural that was created last year by local illustrator Brianne Farley.
And with the beautiful weather comes an opportunity to rediscover over a dozen outdoor sculptures and art installations spread across NMC’s main campus. Outdoor sculpture tour maps are available for free at the museum’s front desk.
Thank you
Whether you choose to visit us in-person or shop the Dennos Museum Store online, please know that we are truly thankful for the opportunity to build community, spark conversation, and inspire change through this annual event. While you’re here, I hope you will take a moment to also thank our volunteers, staff, and artists who make the arts “come alive” each and every day at the Dennos.
