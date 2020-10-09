Although 2020 is far from over, the Dennos Museum Center staff has been hard at work innovating the way we “educate, entertain, and enlighten.”
October is shaping up to be a very busy month, with programs ranging from our popular Live & Local Concert Series and one-on-one interviews with artists, to our participation in the Fall Summit hosted by Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education.
While many of these programs have certainly been a challenge to transition to virtual and modified formats, perhaps no other program has required more radical reimagining than the longstanding holiday art sale.
I am thrilled to announce that Museum Store Manager Nicole Zeiler has done a phenomenal job redefining this popular program for the unique challenges of 2020.
“What we’ve come up with is a MINI 2020 version of the Holiday Artist Market,” said Zeiler. “Artists will have a small display of their works that will be open over an extended time period following Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve and restocked by museum staff as needed. Limiting the size will allow us to display selected artists in an area that encourages social distancing.”
Extending the dates will allow more visitors to shop while not exceeding capacity limits currently in place at the museum.
The new format will also make it possible for the museum’s small staff to manage all aspects of the sale more efficiently and safely. All displays and sales will be processed by museum staff, with the smallest of artworks displayed inside the store itself.
Thanks to generous financial support from Art Bridges, The Dennos Museum Store recently launched a completely redesigned website with the option for curbside pickup, providing customers a more comfortable and convenient shopping experience from home.
“We hope to preserve the feel of meeting and interacting with artists by giving customers a peek into the studio or a glimpse at how art is made. This is as new for us as it may be for you, and it offers fun and creative routes to welcome as many customers as we can,” said Zeiler.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Museum Store Manager, Nicole Zeiler, via email at museumstore@nmc.edu.
The new online store can be viewed online at shop.dennosmuseum.org
Whether we see you online or in-person this fall, we wish you good health and well wishes until we see each other again!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.