On behalf of the entire Dennos Museum Center staff, we are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth (Liz) Celeste.
Liz joined the Dennos staff on Jan. 3, 2023 as our new curator of education and exhibitions, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her with us. She has an extensive background in academic museums and galleries, having most recently held the position of assistant curator and programming director for the Department of Art at Stanford University. Prior to her time at Stanford, she served as the deputy director of exhibitions and programs for the Ohio State University’s Urban Arts Space.
Liz thoroughly enjoys mentoring students, forging academic connections on campus, and developing interdisciplinary programs. She is inspired by the remarkable ability of campus museums to stimulate conversations within the broader community and encourage positive action towards deeper learning–work that, by the way, perfectly aligns with the DMC’s mission to “build community, spark conversation, and inspire change.”
When she is not at the museum, you can find Liz out hiking with her family, throwing dirt around in the garden, or throwing mud in the pottery studio.
I caught up with Liz in between her K-12 tours, NMC student programs, and an outing with DMC docents to Leland to learn more about her interests and what’s ahead for the Dennos.
Craig Hadley: What attracted you to a career in museums?
Liz Celeste: I grew up in Ohio and as a kid, I loved going to the Columbus Museum of Art with my mom. I loved how works of art could look so different from one another, that individuals have such unique vision, voice, and expression. And school trips to COSI (the Center of Science and Industry) were the best! I was really drawn to the interactive nature of that museum — rather than just looking, we could really participate in the science and processes we were learning about. It wasn’t until I was older that I realized, oh, I could actually WORK in a museum — best job in the world!
CH: Favorite artwork (so far) at the Dennos and why?
LC: This is a really hard one, there are so many! Our current exhibition of Teresa Dunn’s work is stunning. In the permanent collection I love Selina Trieff’s “Guard Pigs” and Wan Li Ya’s “Manimal,” and within the Inuit collection, I’m drawn to “Tuulirjuaq (Great Big Loon).”
CH: How can K-12 teachers get in touch with you and what’s in store?
LC: We love when the galleries are full of learners! I am very excited to partner with teachers throughout the region to collaborate at the Museum to enhance their students’ learning. Dennos Museum Center K-12 educational programming aligns with Michigan Content Standards for Arts Education and the National Standards for Arts Education. We strive to provide experiences that fit into a curriculum for the Michigan Merit Curriculum for the Visual, Performing and Applied Arts. We want learners of all ages to create, analyze and make connections between the visual arts and daily life. We have received such wonderful feedback from students and teachers who have come through the museum for tours with our docents. I am looking to expand program offerings for teachers and students in time for next school year.
CH: Color of choice?
LC: If I’m not in the museum, I’m probably outside in nature, so my color is definitely green.
CH: You have a personal interest in photography. Can you share a little bit more about that?
LC: I have always had a fascination with cameras and photography — especially traditional darkroom, alternative process, and moving images and films. I can’t remember a time when I did not have a camera within arms reach, and my parents were always supportive of my obsession by filling my Christmas stocking with rolls of film. At this point I have quite a collection of vintage Polaroid cameras found at thrift stores mostly, my favorite being a land camera that shoots peel-apart pack film (sadly discontinued).
CH: Can you tell us about the docent program and volunteering?
LC: We have a fabulous group of about 25 docents here at the museum who we count on to provide thought-provoking interactive tour experiences and creative programming. But we are always looking for more volunteers, especially as school tours pick up again after the COVID shutdown. We also have volunteer opportunities to help at the front desk, the museum store, and behind the scenes helping to plan programs.
Please join us in welcoming Liz to the Dennos. Should you like to connect with her on scheduling K-12 visits, exploring community partnerships, tours, or perhaps volunteering with the growing docent program, you can reach her at: eceleste@nmc.edu or 231-995-1029.
