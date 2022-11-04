We warmly invite you to kick-off your holiday shopping and support local and Michigan artists at our beloved annual Holiday Artist Market. This is a terrific opportunity to check out all of the current exhibitions at no cost — including “Infinite Splendor, Infinite Light: The Bruce Walker Collection of Tibetan Religious Art” and “Jason Yi: Dissimulations” — along with a chance to support the Dennos and shop local for the holidays.
Our market provides the perfect atmosphere to chat with more than 30 artists, shop unique gifts and fine art, and stroll through our exhibits during these free museum days. From traditional paintings and prints to eye-catching ceramics, jewelry and art objects made from textiles, wood, metals, glass and more, there is truly a gift to be found for everyone. The Museum Store will unveil its festive holiday display featuring local artists, unique handmade ornaments, holiday cards, and Fair Trade gifts crafted by artisans from around the world.
This year’s two-day juried art market features a change to the format that past market-goers will want to make note of: As is standard at many other art fairs, artists will be handling all of their own sales directly this year. Please come prepared to make your purchases at each artist’s booth located in the Sculpture Court and the Janis Community Room. Free parking is located at the DMC and throughout NMC’s walkable campus.
We are very proud to feature the following artists at this year’s market: Otis Pottery, Anne Rivers, Barbara Van Pelt, Carmany Thorp, Carol Murray, Clay Maas, Diane Brandt, Dick Davis, Elizabeth and James Manning, Glenn Wolff, Heather Chadwick-Johne, Helen Bauer, Jessica Angel, Joan Lackie-Callighan, Julia MacLachlan, Julie Wilson, Karen Popa, Karin Fish, Kristy Tompkins, Lindzie Kuzmer, Lucy Lowe, Maia Hausler, Marie Gougeon, Melanie Mendelin, Melissa Smith, Natalie Williams, NMC Printmakers, Rebecca Deneau, Rosalyn Tyge, Ruthann Zattlin, Sarah Denniston, Sue Burns, Susan Marie Smith, and Vincent Pernicano.
Whether you choose to shop the Dennos Museum Store online or visit us in-person, please know that we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our community through this very special event. We hope you will stop by and view the current exhibitions, explore the Discovery Gallery and its many interactive exhibits, and enjoy some great conversation!
The market is Nov. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dennos Museum Center, 1410 College Drive. Check dennosmuseum.org/shop/ for the latest updates.
