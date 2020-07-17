With the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been experiencing in northern Michigan, I thought it might be nice to highlight the outdoor sculpture collection at the Dennos Museum Center. Located on the campus of Northwestern Michigan College, the Dennos cares for 14 outdoor sculptures installed throughout the campus grounds, six of which are located near the museum.
Perhaps one of our most recognizable outdoor sculptures, Hanna Stiebel’s highly polished aluminum sculpture, Equilibrium(c. 1990), greets visitors at the museum entrance. In the artist’s own words: “I try to create challenges for myself … to have large forms balance in space, with no reasonable explanation to the naked eye, is an immense challenge. The answer of course lies in the carefully engineered unseen infrastructure. I’ve always been drawn to physics and chemistry and mathematics. The basics of physics exist in everything.”
The next time you’re able to visit Equilibrium in-person, we hope you’ll enjoy a few activities that you can try with your family:
TITLE SONG
Artworks have titles, but have you ever considered what kind of song they might make? Based on a title and what you see in an artwork, try to make up a song to sing for your friends and family.
FIVE SENSES
Not only can you look to find interesting things, but you can also use your other senses! Imagine what you might hear, smell, touch, or taste while looking at an object in the galleries. Remember: Please don’t physically touch the art!
At home, write a poem about your favorite artwork that describes each thing you saw, heard, smelled, touched, and tasted.
MAKE A WORD TRAIN
Choose a color, shape, or object in the galleries. Now find another that begins with the last letter of the color, shape, or object you chose. For example, the word ART and TRAIN would link with the letter T. What can you see in the gallery that starts with the letter N to connect with TRAIN? How long of a word train can you make? Whoever makes the longest train, wins! Or you can team up and work together.
On the way home, try to make a word train of things you see from your car or bus window. For example: tires, steering wheel, lamp post, traffic, cone.
Visit us online at dennosmuseum.org for a free sculpture tour guide along with additional museum activities created by our curator of education, Jason Dake. We hope to see you online or in the galleries soon!
