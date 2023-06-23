Summer is finally here in northern Michigan, and with it, three terrific exhibitions that weave connections between space, time, memory, and travel.
Enjoy breathtaking paintings of classic cars in Luster, find yourself immersed in thousands of hand-painted panels in Jerry’s Map by local artist Jerry Gretzinger, or explore a variety of perspectives in landscape paintings, photography, and more from the DMC’s permanent art collection.
Additionally, we are thrilled to partner with NMC Automotive and Hagerty Insurance this summer to bring together vehicles on loan inside the galleries. Vehicles on view include:
- 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS on loan from the Ash Crest Collection
- 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray on loan from Hagerty Insurance
- 1937 Harley-Davidson EL on loan from Hagerty Insurance
- 1930 Ford Model AA Truck on loan from NMC Automotive
- Hybrid Buggy on loan from NMC Automotive
This is such a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the rich history of the automotive industry in Michigan, while also celebrating the faculty and students who make our NMC Automotive program such a success.
DMC will also host several free days and a variety of all-ages programs connected to the summer exhibits throughout June, July, and August. Register for free films, join us for the return of Second Sunday Art Projects, and see us at events around the community throughout the summer.
“For our Second Sunday Art Project in June, the community has the opportunity to contribute to a collaborative art installation in the Discovery Gallery inspired by (and working with) artist Jerry Gertzinger,” said Curator of Education Liz Celeste. “Also, on Tuesdays throughout the summer we are excited to offer pop-in museum tours for your lunch break! Stop by with your curiosity for an informal stroll through the exhibitions with guided conversation by docents or staff of the museum.”
No matter what you have planned this summer, make sure to stop by the museum to see all that is new right here at the region’s largest museum. And don’t forget to pack your Dennos membership card, good for free admission to over 2,000 museums nationwide when you are a Trailblazer member with us.
We hope to see you around the museum soon!
