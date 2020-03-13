How do you make an already terrific community and campus museum — one which pulls together audiences as diverse as exhibit-goers, concert attendees, volunteers, tourists, and students — even better? In the museum world, the answer is almost universal: MAP!
It gives me great pleasure to announce that the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College has been selected to participate in its first ever Museum Assessment Program, a cooperative agreement administered by the American Alliance of Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal agency.
Through self-guided workbooks, focus groups, and an on-site consultation with a peer museum reviewer, participation in MAP will empower the Dennos Museum Center to better serve Traverse City and northwest lower Michigan. The program provides an opportunity for our staff to pause in-between our busy day-to-day schedules and reflect upon what we’re doing and why. Who are we and where do we want to go in the future? Is the museum truly living up to its full potential? How can we, as author Jim Collins puts it best, make the leap from good to great?
The Dennos Museum Center has chosen to complete a MAP assessment focused on operations, with the goal of preparing us for eventual accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. Because of the high standards and best practices required, accreditation is a distinct honor that fewer than 5 percent of all museums attain nationwide. Yet, it is a goal absolutely worth pursuing, as it builds supporter confidence in the museum’s ability to steward artworks and resources, opens the door to exhibits and loans of artwork previously inaccessible to us, and greatly enhances our competitiveness for grant funding.
Having previously participated in six MAP assessments at two other college-affiliated museums, I know that the rigorous self-assessment and external review process will be of enormous benefit to our staff and visitors. We have an opportunity to build on past successes and the professionalism of the Dennos Museum Center team of staff, interns, docents, and volunteers, and make our community museum an even better cultural resource for all.
“Choosing to be part of the MAP program is indicative of commitment to civic involvement, public service, and overall excellence on the part of the Dennos Museum Center,” said Laura Lott, president of the American Alliance of Museums. “Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”
Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served over 5,000 of the nation’s 35,000 museums. We look forward to the challenges ahead, and we hope you will stop by the Dennos Museum Center soon to see all that we have to offer. From its beautiful permanent gallery expansion and diverse traveling exhibitions to the Dennos Concert Series, your community museum has something for everyone.
We are confident that MAP will strengthen the already outstanding museum experience that you expect from us. We hope you will agree—please consider joining us on our journey as a docent, volunteer, or member today at dennosmuseum.org. Thank you for making our museum such a rewarding and inspiring place in our community.
