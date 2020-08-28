For 29 years, the Dennos Museum Center staff has strived to bring the world to the doorstep of Traverse City, through visual and performing arts programs that celebrate the diverse and multicultural groups that make up the human experience.
Along the way, we also try to take account of local arts through exhibitions, concerts, and, of course, the Dennos Museum Store’s available wares made by local artists and artisans.
Despite these very different and challenging times, the museum’s programming remains focused on a balance of global and local. Given the risks involved with travel, staying local makes more economic and social sense today, even though working with local artists still means “going virtual.”
That isn’t to dismiss our great temporary exhibitions opening in mid-September, that will be viewable during our open hours and are not to be missed. James Haefner’s exhibit of photography featuring Michigan’s legacy of modern architecture will be the closest you can come to traveling safely to visit 40-plus buildings of renown in one hour. Alongside a retrospective exhibition of paintings and drawings by Michigan-based artist Mathais Alten, I dare say we are the vacation location you have been trying to plan for the last six months.
In August and September, I will be presenting engaging discussions with more local artists. During the visual art series, Bill Allen, Rufus Snoddy, Jean Larson, and Sally Rogers will talk about their past and present work, along with a glimpse of the future.
On the musical side, I am connecting with several Michigan-based performers, including Seth Bernard and Blake Elliott, to develop something more than just a concert. As a live music fan, I cannot deny that a virtual concert can lack the spectacle, energy, and emotion of an in-person event. So instead of another virtual concert to put on in the background while you cruise social media, I am planning a mix of performance and discussion with local songwriters to again highlight their work and their circumstances in our ever-changing world.
All of these programs will allow the audience to engage and ask questions, which may be the truest silver lining of virtual programming.
In presenting these programs, we have multiple goals in sight.
First, it is important to get artists from our community in front of our audiences to talk about local issues and artistic endeavors. What better way for us to understand the artistic process and how current social and economic challenges shape how artists work, than to speak directly with an artist.
Second, the museum needs to continue its mission to present the arts to our audiences, and in turn find models that financially support our operations.
Grant funding has sparked these new programs, but we will need our audiences to amplify that support. So far, it appears to be a winning combination. And third, if we have the means and resources to pay artists, then we are compelled to do so.
Without artists able to make a living making their art, our museum would be a rather dull space to visit.
I invite you to join us in-person for these new exhibitions and virtually for these programs and more.
Maybe “more” is the most important word in all of this. There is more to come, so stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.