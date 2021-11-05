If You Go

What: The 22nd Annual Holiday Artist Market

When: Nov. 5-7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (check shop.dennosmuseum.org for the latest updates)

Where: Dennos Museum Center, 1410 College Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686

Why: Annual fundraiser for the Dennos Museum Center and an opportunity to shop local for the holidays!