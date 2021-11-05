Many don’t know this, but I’m actually a historian by training.
I spent a significant amount of time in graduate school sifting through archival documents and borrowing books from other libraries for research projects ranging from the Gemini space program and its construction in St. Louis, to exhibitions that examine Japanese American history and its connection to freedom of speech.
Perhaps that’s why I always look back in an effort to reflect and look forward.
It should come as no surprise, then, that I looked back to last year’s Mini Holiday Artist Market in drafting this article — and WOW, what an incredible change of events since the fall of 2020.
One year ago, we announced that the entire market would transition to a virtual platform thanks to a brand-new store website generously funded by the Art Bridges Foundation.
While we were thankful for the opportunity to continue the market in a virtual format amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we deeply missed welcoming artisans and visitors alike to our community’s museum.
This year, we look forward to hosting the annual Holiday Artist Market on-site at the Dennos Museum Center.
“Our Holiday Artist Market is an annual fundraiser for the Dennos Museum Center,” said Nicole Zeiler, museum store manager.
“Now in its 22nd year, the Market offers a lively shopping experience featuring fine art and handmade goods including pottery, jewelry, wood and metal work, fiber art, print, painting, mixed media and more by over 30 juried Michigan artists.”
I hope you will take a moment to visit the store website for more details about featured artists, including ceramics by Barbara Van Pelt, jewelry by Carol Murray, metalwork by Dick Davis, and fiber by Karin Fish.
More than 30 artist biographies and more are available online at: shop.dennosmuseum.org.
Whether you choose to shop the store online or visit us in-person to enjoy current exhibitions, the Discovery Gallery for kids, conversation with friendly staff and volunteers, and the Holiday Artist Market, please know that we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our community through this very special event.
