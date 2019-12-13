TRAVERSE CITY — Madeline Gartland loves expressing herself through movement.
Dancing provides the opportunity to do so — contemporary dance most of all, since it allows the greatest variety of movement, 9-year-old Gartland said.
“It makes me feel happy, and sometimes, if you’re watching someone else dance, it can be able to change your mood,” she said.
Gartland, who began dancing at age 2, is a member of Design Dance Company’s youngest group, the Mini/Junior Company.
DDC is a Traverse City nonprofit — 501©3 status pending — created to allow dancers aged 8 to 18 to train in “intensive-style classes with a core group of peers and faculty,” co-director Madelaine Mitchell-Ward said. They have an advisory board with four voting members, she said.
“We were looking to create a place for kids to come and explore their art and expression in a small setting that emphasized community performances and interactions,” Mitchell-Ward said.
Mitchell-Ward and co-director Veronica Woods formed DDC last year with three levels — mini/junior, ages 7 to 11; Teen Company, ages 11 to 13; and Design Elite, 13 and up.
Design Elite Company members train about 15 hours each week, whereas many other dance companies train 20- to 25 hours a week, Mitchell-Ward said.
DDC aims to maximize studio time to make it easier for students to keep up with schoolwork, she said. Mitchell-Ward said they check-in with each student four times a year to see how they’re doing and what help can be offered.
“We’re trying to make sure we manage their commitments with dancing so they can manage their commitments outside of dancing, she said.
Also in 2018, they established Design Dance Studio, an LLC that offers classes of a more recreational aspect, Mitchell-Ward said.
DDC members audition for a team spot, perform in community events and take part in competitions, she said.
Sharing their dances with the community is the coolest thing DDC does, Design Elite member Kilee Millar said. At 16, Millar is the oldest on the team.
“It’s really neat to see the level of appreciation people have for dance that they never had before because they’re not exposed to that kind of thing,” Millar said. “It’s a really humbling experience to be able to share your art form and have someone take it on and see it in their own eyes — I think that’s really cool.”
Millar said she’s also looking forward to DDC’s winter showcase, “Frost, A Winter Show of Dance,” which takes place Saturday.
There are two 90-minute performances, Mitchell-Ward said. The shows take place at Traverse City Central High School auditorium, but it’s not a Traverse City Area Public Schools-affiliated event, she said.
“It’s only our second year doing it, but it was a beautiful show last year and so many people came and it was just really, really cool to have all my friends and family watching me dance with all my favorite people,” Millar said.
Design Elite members are like sisters and she can tell them anything, Millar said. Dancers get to class anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour early and hang out in the dressing room talking and helping each other with homework, she said.
Gartland has similar feelings about DDC.
“I feel like we all feel like we’re a big community,” Gartland said. “It’s a lot of us that come from different places that come together dancing.”
