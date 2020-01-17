TRAVERSE CITY — Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream – and so do the children of Traverse City.
Northwestern Michigan College’s Children’s Choir Cantus are among the 100 vocalists and musicians sharing King’s message at the Jan. 20 “MLK: A Musical Remembrance” event at City Opera House.
The annual musical celebration features NMC’s Chamber Singers & Canticum Novum and the children’s choir performing under the direction of Jeffrey Cobb.
The NMC Jazz Big Band and Lab Band perform under the direction of Laurie Sears.
“The last four years headline performers were from out of town,” said program coordinator Jeffrey Haas, founder of Building Bridges with Music.
“We have so many talented people in the community. We wanted to feature people from the community in remembrance of MLK’s leadership, open-mindedness and respect.”
Building Bridges with Music, the Traverse City Human Rights Commission and City Opera House sponsor the free event.
“Everyone involved feels it should be more meaningful than sharing beautiful music,” Cobb said. “It’s about sharing MLK’s message.”
NMC’s featured Children’s Choir consists of youth in grades six through nine. They will perform Cobb’s original piece, “The Promise of Peace,” which premiered at Carnegie Hall last year.
Youth will also read messages they authored to convey dreams they hold for themselves and the world of the future.
The program includes interpretations of traditional spirituals from the civil rights era, past and present. Versions will be performed by Joe Wilson on dobro and Kevin LaRose on tuba.
“Spirituals are both religious and secular, because they are all about hope … born out of hardship,” Haas said.
He added that while spirituals reflect historic times, humanity always needs hope, making the message relevant to contemporary society.
In their debut in the yearly event, the two NMC jazz bands will present pieces from more recent musical history.
They include the 1942 jazz standard by Duke Ellington, “Come Sunday,” and “Black, Brown and Beautiful,” composed and recorded by Oliver Nelson in 1969.
“Music reaches deeper sensitivities and speaks to the heart of each of us, whether joy, sorrow or any emotion,” Sears said.
Monday’s musical event embodies the mission of presenting organizations — each advocates for human dignity and understanding.
Haas, long dedicated to spreading a message of peace and unity, founded the nonprofit Building Bridges with Music to combat bullying and prejudice in schools. The organization over the last 25 years reached students in more than 700 Michigan schools.
The City of Traverse City’s Human Rights Commission consists of nine members appointed by the mayor. The Commission works to “foster mutual understanding and respect among all groups and discourage discriminatory practices.”
City Opera House is one of only seven Michigan historic Victorian venues remaining open. The 680-seat theater hosts art and cultural events. It’s the first year City Opera House has hosted the MLK celebration.
On Jan. 20, “We’ll be sending love into the universe through music and the spoken word,” Haas said.
Tickets are required. Obtain tickets free of charge at the City Opera House Box Office by calling 231-941-8082 or at boxoffice@cityoperahouse.org.
