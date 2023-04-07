Special to the Record-Eagle
KALKASKA — Liken it to Frankenstein’s creation or an enticing jigsaw amalgamation.
“It was like a puzzle that we were just piecing together,” Michael Dause said of the process behind Moss Manor’s singular music. “it was just so much fun to create.”
Northern Michigan singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Bernard puts it this way: “Each of us is bringing something unique to the project, but the whole is a different animal than the sum of the parts.”
Added Dan Rickabus, the third member of this new Michigan super-trio: “We all played a ton of different instruments. We’re all the lead singer and none of us are. The most invigorating aspect is that it sounds like something none of us could have imagined or cooked up on our own.”
Not surprisingly, then, Moss Manor’s debut album is at once “very adventurous and experimental,” “richly textured and highly collaborative,” with “a myriad of unique tones” that span indie-folk, lush indie-rock, cosmic jazz and “ethereal instrumentals.”
Welcome to Michigan’s latest synergetic, musical tour de force, with Dause, formerly of Traverse City’s The Accidentals, Rickabus of Grand Rapids’ The Crane Wives and Bernard of the Earthwork Music collective turning what started as “an experimental remote recording collaboration” in early 2020 into a full-fledged band project.
“The recording and songwriting processes were both among the most unique I’ve ever been a part of,” Rickabus acknowledged, noting that he and Dause are based in Grand Rapids, while Bernard lives in Kalkaska.
“We each recorded elements from home and sent them to Michael, who mixed the record. About 75 percent of the album was recorded totally remotely, then we met at Earthwork Farm (outside Lake City) to finish it altogether as a trio.”
Inspired to start file-sharing after he and Rickabus backed Bernard at a couple of performances, Dause conceded he didn’t know how the other two would react to his entreaty to “put some emotional energy” into a remote song-building endeavor.
“I was super nervous about it,” he recalled, though all three soon dove into the effort with gusto.
“We basically told ourselves there’s no rules. Whatever you’re feeling in the moment, like go with it. There was a certain amount of trust between the three of us. We didn’t know if it was even going to turn out. It was just one of those things where we said, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’”
Culled from ideas in old personal archives, fresh musical concepts and even some field recordings, Bernard said Dause “handled the colossal task of mixing this multi-fi behemoth with finesse and grace. Some of the songs were already fully composed, but the band added new elements and changed the arrangements.”
Moss Manor officially released its self-titled debut album Feb. 3 and played its first live show as a band during WYCE’s Jammie Awards at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, joining 20 other Michigan bands at the event.
“There’s a warmth, a lushness and a luminous quality to the sound,” Rickabus said of the final product which emerged from “a totally open, imaginative process where we really let each member be themselves and express what they wanted to.”
Moss Manor doesn’t yet have other performance dates on the books for 2023, but those are likely to happen along with more recording.
“It’s good to have an outlet where you can throw things at a wall,” conceded Dause, who described Moss Manor as a vessel to “empty our psyche into.”
Added Rickabus: “The further along the tracks evolved, the more fun we had, the more proud of the songs we were, the more we all bonded over the project. … I’m so grateful for the creative trust, mutual encouragement and willingness to venture out that we established in the band.”
