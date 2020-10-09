TRAVERSE CITY — Despite the successes and travails that Michael and Tanya Trotter of the soulful Americana act The War and Treaty have experienced over the past year, their Michigan roots have kept them grounded.
“Michigan isn’t just another state and its residents aren’t just everyday people. Michigan is a state of mind and its residents are the true change agents of America,” Michael Trotter said.
So while the Albion couple has spent much of their time in Nashville as of late while managing a music career that’s earned widespread media acclaim as well as award nominations, the Trotters are eager to come home later this year.
“We will return to Albion in December for a while. We miss home,” Trotter said. “You never leave Michigan because it’s in your bloodstream. I love this state and the people in it. Thank you, Michigan for accepting Tanya, ( son) Legend and I. Now let’s go change and charge up the world.”
The duo’s new album, “Hearts Town” — released in late September — aims to do just that.
“We have been perceived as this band who stands on a soapbox and preaches love to the people as if we have conquered all things hate,” said a forthright Michael Trotter. “This idea of us is so beyond the truth.
“We are the band who doesn’t give up on the cynic. So ‘Hearts Town’ is our appeal to the part of us all that is skeptical of change. The whole ideal of it all was to rebuild ourselves by creating a town made out of good hearts — hearts that aren’t tainted by negative ‘isms’ such as separatism, racism and skepticism just to name a few.”
The new album on Rounder Records reflects “a town made to house the hopeful, pure in heart, and the like-minded souls we believe that no matter what and above all things we are one,” Trotter said.
“We hope the listeners will hear themselves in each song and decide that they wanna move into our town.”
After one of the most tumultuous years in decades, the songs on “Hearts Town” come as a curative salve for America, envisioning a place of acceptance and diversity. Those songs emanate from the passionate voices of Albion’s hometown heroes who’ve quickly ascended the ranks amid the soulful side of the Americana scene to earn national attention.
The track “Five More Minutes” from “Hearts Town” already has been featured by Rolling Stone magazine and other outlets, with the band performing the song for a national TV audience on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
The album — written well before the pandemic but with themes that resonate with the current crisis — comes after a bit of turbulence for The War and Treaty, too: Tanya Trotter was diagnosed with COVID-19 this spring and recovered.
Then the band had its touring plans upended. After experiencing the thrill of being tapped to open for superstar John Legend on his 2020 “Bigger Love” tour, everything got shut down.
“Our album originally was scheduled to be released Aug. 14, the same day we were supposed to hit the road with John Legend, but the pandemic and Lady Corona had other plans,” Trotter said. “So next year, the plan is to go on tour with John Legend and do all that we had planned to do this year.”
The 12-track album — the follow-up to 2018’s Buddy Miller-produced “Healing Tide” — was recorded at Nashville’s renowned Blackbird Studio last year after the band was signed to Rounder Records/Concord. Its hopeful air resonates with the dynamic, harmony-fueled, soul-, pop- and rock-infused Americana music that’s turned heads since the couple first burst onto the scene in 2017.
Despite the delays and unexpected interruptions, Trotter said The War and Treaty will “do what we can to promote this work and to vote” in the upcoming election, with a couple of October performances as well as “a TV taping for a national broadcast that we can’t release yet.”
