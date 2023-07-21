BEAVER ISLAND — When The Fabulous Vans bring their eclectic rock to this weekend’s Beaver Island Music Festival in northern Michigan, they’ll also celebrate release of a brand new studio album years in the making.
It will also mark the beginning of a summer run of shows that mark the end of an era for the Grand Rapids band: Lead singer and ukulele player Sierra Van Antwerp, 21, plans to join the U.S. Navy in October.
That gives the four-piece Grand Rapids rock band about three months to revel in what she calls “the end of an era of sorts.”
Van Antwerp, who started performing as a duo with her father, Timmy, at age 11, said she hopes time away from the band in the Navy will further re-energize her passion for music.
Until then, The Fabulous Vans have “a pretty jam-packed” schedule of upcoming shows, including two performances for the Beaver Island Music Festival in northern Lake Michigan that runs Wednesday (July 19) through Saturday (July 22).
The cozy festival boasts a wide range of regional stars, including Sponge, Snacks & Five, Rags and Riches, Adrian + Meredith, The American Hotel System, Christopher “Wink” Winkelman, Good Morning Bedlam, Aqua Cherry, Dave Boutette & Kristi Lynn Davis, The Orbitsuns and more.
Three-day tickets ($160-$175) and one-day passes ($65-$70) will be available at the festival site. Find more details online at bimf.net.
“I’ve never enjoyed playing shows more and I definitely can say we have never sounded better,” guitarist Timmy Van Antwerp said of the current lineup that also features drummer Mark Armijo and bassist Adam Stein.
“Mark and Adam brought a whole new dynamic to the band’s sound and we definitely all leveled up. … We call it a family band still, and it feels just like that.”
Released in early June, “Have You Heard?” boasts what Van Antwerp describes as “eclecticism” in its approach, with songs leaning on a variety of different influences – ranging from classic rock to grunge to punk and more.
“I feel like each individual track has its own identity,” he said, noting that his songwriting often leans toward putting “your viewpoint out there” in its lyrics. “I think we have influences all over the place.”
Sierra Van Antwerp, meanwhile, said she strives to dynamically “embody the character” within each musical story as she sings.
The Fabulous Vans’ wind-down this summer will include shows in Grand Rapids, Saginaw and Howard City. Their final show will take place Oct. 8 at the Red Flannel Festival in Cedar Springs.
“That is most likely going to be the end of the band as it is,” Timmy Van Antwerp conceded. “Mark, Adam and I love playing together, so we may continue with the band in some form. Not sure if we would keep doing the same tunes or write all new ones.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.