Ensconced in his northern Michigan studio and “hideaway” between Traverse City and Boyne City, Pop Evil lead singer Leigh Kakaty couldn’t hide his brimming enthusiasm over the hard-rock band’s new album.
“It’s almost like a fresh start. This album especially felt like we’re kids again — all these new dreams ahead of us. The sky’s the limit. We’re having fun again,” Kakaty said of the band’s eighth album, “Skeletons,” produced by Drew Fulk and officially released last week (March 17).
“There’s just an element of fun energy that’s on this album that’s like no other Pop Evil album before. There’s a swagger on this album that we didn’t have in the past.”
After pumping up countless fans while touring the globe and racking up 20 Top 10 mainstream rock hits, the west Michigan-bred Pop Evil has produced what Kakaty calls “by far the best record” of its two-decade-long run.
A few days after that interview, the band launched its much-hyped national tour with two intimate events in Grand Rapids: a record-signing at Vertigo Music and an acoustic show for more than 300 devoted fans at The Stache inside The Intersection nightclub.
“We wanted to do something a little more intimate, a little different,” Kakaty said of the kickoff show — the only acoustic concert on a tour that made two other Michigan stops last weekend in Sault Ste. Marie and Royal Oak.
Kakaty, who grew up in North Muskegon and cut his teeth at Grand Rapids venues such as The Intersection, described the new album as a milestone for the veteran band, which also features lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Joey “Chicago” Walser and drummer Hayley Cramer.
“There was definitely a drive and a passion to really pinpoint that sound and really work to getting more consistency for our fan base,” said Kakaty.
“At the same time, (we were) respecting the old-school ways that got us in the studio, but also being open to the duality that is this new age of digital technology: Press different buttons and make different sounds.”
The new recording comes 15 years after Pop Evil released its debut studio album, with Kakaty maintaining that the band has always strived to build “on that trajectory upward” with each release. After enduring a stifling pandemic, there also was a “fun element and a sense of urgency” to create something special.
Already, an early single from the album, “Eye of the Storm,” was the fifth most-played song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart in 2022, now boasting more than 6.9 million plays on Spotify. Other tracks feature guest performances by Ryan Kirby of Fit for a King and Blake Allison of Devour the Day.
“We’re becoming better in the studio, we’re becoming better at who we are off the stage to bring that swagger and confidence back on the stage,” Kakaty said, adding that Pop Evil is poised to take “that next step to help us graduate this band to become more of a headliner and be more of a staple at the format. We’ve done so much, but we feel there’s a lot more to prove.”
Not only that, but having done only limited touring the past couple of years due to COVID, the band is now recharged and “excited for the chaos” of a hectic spring tour that spans the United States, followed by May concerts overseas in Europe.
Kakaty conceded the band has been around long enough now that “nostalgia is very much a factor in the way that people come to see Pop Evil live,” which gives the musicians ample opportunity to blend fan favorites with dynamic new material.
“We’re certainly proud of our back catalog, but we’re excited about the future and where this evolution is taking us,” Kakaty said. “We’ve come with muscles flexed and ready to prove ourselves.”
