TRAVERSE CITY — A lot has happened to Michigan singer and guitarist Myron Elkins since he opened for ZZ Top in July at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City.
Not only did he and his band open for acclaimed Icelandic rock band KALEO on its U.S. tour, but Elkins and his team put the finishing touches on a new studio album in Nashville after getting signed to Elektra Records/Low Country Sound.
But the much-buzzed-about young singer and songwriter’s humble west Michigan upbringing, refreshing frankness and authenticity continues to shine through.
“I don’t like fake things,” Elkins insisted.
So how does a kid from Otsego, population 3,980, not only get signed to Elektra Records, but end up recording his new songs with noted Nashville producer Dave Cobb, who’s worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson?
“It’s a lot like Forrest Gump,” Elkins said in a recent interview, a week after releasing his latest single, “Hands to Myself.”
“I stumbled into the right places at the right time and shook the right hands. And they had all the soda you could drink, you know, and I’m just going to keep drinking it until they don’t want it anymore. There’s no formula.”
It’s also why Elkins, 22, feels more comfortable operating within the expansive Americana music scene rather than the country genre into which he initially ventured (sometimes even getting labeled as a Southern rock act) while boasting a vintage, mature-beyond-his-years drawl that turns heads.
“We loved country music and we were trying to be a country band and that kind of fell apart. But I think we found ourselves a little bit more,” he said, likening the vibe to the country-hued music of classic rock’s Creedence Clearwater Revival.
“It’s very country-influenced still … but it seems like Americana is kind of like this broad statement where everything’s about the song and I’m really about a song. I think Americana caters to that really well.”
Welcome to one of the new faces of Americana music: a Martin High School grad from Allegan County who worked as a welder while crafting his songs — inspired by the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Sturgill Simpson and Colter Wall — before moving to Nashville earlier this year.
Despite the move, Elkins insisted there’s “this Midwest kind of thing that looms over me all the time” and he’s continued to perform regularly in Michigan.
Elkins credits manager Josh Newman for pointing him in the right direction, adding
