Myron Elkins didn’t expect the jam-packed, over-the-top revelry that greeted him and his band for the Michigan-bred Americana artist’s album-release show last weekend at The Intersection in Grand Rapids.
It seemed as if half of his native Allegan County was on hand.
“I didn’t know if anybody would show up,” a humble Elkins said softly at the show’s after-party, where dozens of well-wishers cheered the singer-songwriter signed to Elektra Records’ Low Country Sound.
The label officially released his Dave Cobb-produced “Factories, Farms & Amphetamines” debut album last week.
With a five-piece backing band (which swelled to six at one point with special guest and Dobro player Mark Lavengood), Elkins delivered a rootsy, rock-driven set of Americana music hewn with country twang, revving up several hundred fans who turned out.
It represented a true career milestone for the up-and-coming, 22-year-old artist who’s steadily built his audience and impressed critics since playing Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival last summer.
