Michigan has become a hot destination for some big names when it comes summer music festivals.
Just consider some of the superstars in the 2023 lineups for several festivals announced last week: Shania Twain, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band at Faster Horses in Jackson County, Lamb of God, Halestorm and Falling Reverse at Upheaval in Grand Rapids, Marcus King and Molly Tuttle at Hoxeyville Music Festival in Wellston.
Of course, that’s just a smattering of the robust rosters of national and regional acts that will grace outdoor stages at festivals both sprawling and cozy spread across the Great Lakes State this summer.
“The scene here has come so far in the last 20 years since we started in the business,” said Jake Robinson, organizer of northern Michigan’s Hoxeyville Music Festival, taking place Aug. 18-20 amid the Manistee National Forest.
“Michigan has become the spot that people all over the country look at as the hotbed that it is for not only well-established talent, but so much new and upcoming talent. It’s incredible: Greta Van Fleet to Billy Strings. It’s a great time to be in The Mitten for music fans.”
Hoxeyville, which had earlier announced roots music stars The Wood Brothers and Keller Williams Grateful Grass among its headliners, just added Grammy-nominated Southern rock/blues artist Marcus King to the festival lineup as well as award-winning bluegrass guitarist Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway.
“We are very excited with the way this came together this year,” Robinson said. “It’s going to be a great Hoxeyville.”
Smaller festivals continue to pump up their bookings, too, from Battle Creek’s Michigan Metal Fest taking place in August to the intimate Tamarack Music Fest held in late July outside Morley.
Fans can expect more festival announcements in coming weeks and months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.