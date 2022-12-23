It was an unexpected, head-spinning and buzz-generating journey.
Hailing from the tiny mid-Michigan town of Grass Lake (pop. 1,119), 16-year-old Brayden Lape made it all the way to the Top 5 of this season’s singing competition on NBC’s “The Voice,” before finishing in fifth place on Tuesday night.
Country singer Bryce Leatherwood, 22, of Georgia, was named the winner of Season 22.
Lape, who sang Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” and Corey Kent’s “Wild as Her” during Monday’s live performance segment of the finals, had impressed judges and fans alike during his long run on the popular TV show even though he only started singing regularly a couple of years ago.
After fan votes were tabulated, Lape finished fifth. He thanked judge and mentor Blake Shelton, and hugged all four judges before leaving the stage.
Like Leatherwood, Lape — who cites pop star Shawn Mendes as an influence along with country singers Brett Young and Parker McCollum — was a member of Team Blake during this season’s competition.
Lape is the son of Kari Ann and Bryan Lape, and plays football, baseball and basketball as a sophomore at Grass Lake High School in Jackson County.
“What a way to go out. Proud of this young man for what he has done over the past five or six months: a lot of hard work behind the scenes people do not get to see,” his father, Bryan, wrote on Facebook after the finale.
“He has learned so much about himself and what he wants to do. Excited to see what happens.”
He’s also cultivated a huge following of fans across the country, with literally millions of views of his performances on YouTube and thousands of congratulatory comments on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
The teen singer told Local Spins that he hopes to continue the music side of his budding career by recording and releasing some music in 2023.
“I have written some originals on my own and also teamed up to write a couple more songs,” said Lape, who dedicated the finale performance to his supportive hometown. “I plan on recording and putting out music next year. Stay tuned.”
