TRAVERSE CITY — Celebrating the marriage of filmmaking and music, the second annual Michigan Music Video Awards honored bands and videographers from across the state last weekend.
Traverse City’s The Accidentals, Ann Arbor’s Djangophonique, Detroit’s Kayla King and Grand Rapids’ Molly were among the big winners at the awards show staged at Marshall’s Franke Center for the Arts.
The spotlight on the best music-related filmmaking in the state also honored a half-dozen other music videos, with attendees treated to performances by the bands Lokella and Phabies from Grand Rapids, singer-songwriter Kait Rose from Kalamazoo and Josiah C. Baker, a Detroit artist who won best hip hip/rap video for the track “Here Tonight.”
Gypsy swing/manouche jazz band Djangophonique took home two awards. The group’s cover of Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” won the animated category, thanks to a skillfully created stop motion video. The same video also won the award for “Video of the Year.”
The honors add to the band’s trophy case: Djangophonique also was one of the big winners at February’s WYCE Jammie Awards in Grand Rapids, when the group won three awards, including artist of the year.
The other two-time video winner was Detroit rock artist Kayla King, who won for best rock video for her cover of Sam Smith’s “Unholy.” She also snagged the “audience choice” award for the evening. King called it a nice surprise.
Another notable winner was Traverse City alt-folk band The Accidentals, who won for best country/Americana video for the song, “City View.”
The awards show aired a video acceptance speech from Nashville by band members Sav Buist and Katie Larson, who thanked everyone involved in the video — from BATA Bus Systems to their core patrons — for participating in the project.
The night included a pre-show mixer amid the Franke Center’s first-floor space, with nominees and supporters mingling and taking photos before Phabies opened the event with upbeat-but-subtle late-’90s energy, featuring their playful yet serious tunes.
Baker, a newly emerging hip-hop artist from the Detroit area, also performed an energy-filled set that exquisitely showcased his incredible vocal range.
Kalamazoo’s Kait Rose performed a few of her favorites, including “Bad Mother” which was nominated for best country/Americana Video.
Genre-bending, four-piece rock band Lokella delivered the evening’s final, energetic performance, led by vocalist Jennifer Bartlett, who made full use of the stage.
The night’s final award for best cinematography went to “Don’t Be Surprised” by Grand Rapids soul/pop artist Molly. Produced by EZO Production, the song was directed by Hwa-Jeen Na, with cinematography by Tyler Appel.
