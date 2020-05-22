The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped Michigan artists from releasing new music. Here’s a look at several new albums featuring artists familiar to northern Michigan audiences:
The Sweet Water Warblers, “The Dream That Holds This Child” — From the opening track, “Turn to Stone,” on this super-group’s full-length debut album, The Sweet Water Warblers live up to their moniker. The voices of Traverse City’s May Erlewine and Michigan-bred singers Lindsay Lou and Rachel Davis join with new member Maya de Vitry, of Nashville, to create pure, mellifluous magic on the heavenly, laid-back introduction to this 10-track masterwork. Bluegrass star Lindsay Lou calls it “the gospel of creating beauty from pain,” and who could argue with that amid uplifting tracks such as the catchy, upbeat “Wishing Well,” the gospel-fueled and rousing “Hallelujah” and touching “Mother’s Voice,” which the group released as a special video and single in time for Mother’s Day. Other highlights range from the inspiring “Something More,” with its harmony-laden crescendo and spine-tingling dynamics, to the country-propelled, roots-rocking “Mad at You” and super soulful “Summertime.” Recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium last October, the album represents a step forward from the 2017 debut EP, “With You,” and a realization of the singers’ vision for this project as a form of healing and “refuge, solidarity and support through its focus on modern femininity.”All of the Warblers – who alternate taking the lead on this latest release – acknowledge there’s something special about their collaboration, first sparked during a performance at northern Michigan’s Hoxeyville Music Festival in 2014. “Maybe we’re all drawing from the same freshwater Michigan spring,” Erlewine suggests. “It feels like a deep well that is always overflowing with something pure and true, beyond the sum of its parts.” Once again, who could argue with that?
— John Sinkevics
Website: sweetwaterwarblers.com
Treeskin, “Learning” — As someone who’s toured and recorded as the drummer for Traverse City indie-folk act The Accidentals for the past six years, Michael Dause’s solo project, Treeskin, unfurls as something wholly different —a musical alter-ego driven by intoxicating, lush indie-rock replete with hypnotic vocals, head-bobbing beats, laid-back balladry, prog-rock textures and catchy pop-tinged hooks. The first single, “Change,” perfectly encapsulates this new approach, reflecting the best of an ’80s vibe and the album’s theme of “personal anxieties and shortcomings,” “introspective, relatable moments” and moving forward with purpose. Dause spent four years working on this album — writing all of the songs, recording, engineering and producing the collection — and his passion for this alternately soothing, soul-baringly reflective and haunting work is obvious and entrancing. (Sav Buist and Katie Larson of The Accidentals, The Crane Wives and others make guest appearances on “Drive.”) Some listeners might crave another uptempo track or two like “Change” to balance things, but this is the sort of project that grows on you with repeated listening.
— John Sinkevics
Website: michaeldause.com
Crispin Campbell, “About Time” — One might expect a cellist’s album to stick closely to the classical canon: Bach, Beethoven, Boccherini. Not here. Campbell’s solo debut instead favors the likes of Jimmy Webb, Antonio Carlos Jobim and Henry Mancini. The longtime instructor at Interlochen Center for the Arts doesn’t consider himself a jazz musician, but this is unabashedly a jazz album, with veteran musicians Steve Stargardt (piano), Jack Dryden (bass) and Randy Marsh (drums). Campbell typically states the melody, then trades solo space with the masterful Stargardt. Best bets are the lyrical “Wichita Lineman,” Egberto Gismonti’s “Palhaco,” where Dryden’s bass is especially impressive anchoring the proceedings, and the closing “Collateral Damage.” An original by mandolinist Don Julin, it features some of Stargardt’s most joyful playing. Campbell, of Frankfort, and guest Julin are in total simpatico with Marsh, hitting on the same beats. Campbell’s sense of adventure is perhaps best exemplified by “A Call for All Demons” by Sun Ra. One of jazz’s most colorful characters, Ra’s band sported Afro-futuristic costumes, with tours to Egypt (real) and Saturn (not so real). Campbell’s sawing lines are supported by wah-wah electric piano in the dense mix — unless it’s double-tracked cello. Either way it’s fun. Similarly moody is the instrumental version of “Nature Boy,” with Dryden’s bass echoing Campbell’s cello.
— Ross Boissoneau
Website: crispincampbell.com
Sean Miller, “Everywhere I Roam” — On his first solo album, Sean Miller of northern Michigan’s The Real Ingredients takes the band’s passionate music in his own direction, focusing on creating a deeply personal, easy-listening experience with “Everywhere I Roam.” The Petoskey-based artist works with intention, with care being put into both his lyrics and the inclusion of instruments to accompany his earthy, considerate vocals and guitar. For fans of The Real Ingredients, there is a familiarity in some of the upbeat, hand-clapping music Miller features on the album, which feels welcome. Miller also carves his own niche, and makes bold claims with comfortable music from the heart. It’s difficult to overlook the amount of himself Miller puts into his music. Fans saw it as part of his work with The Real Ingredients, but we now see that in a different direction with his solo project. “Oh Red Star” has some of the most passionate vocals on the entire album, enough so to give listeners goosebumps. Between his choral wails and strong backing instrumental, songs such as “Oh Red Star” beg to be performed live, which is the kind of music Miller excels in writing. On the other end of the spectrum, “Canned Peaches” has the exact same appeal for live performance, but for the opposite reason. It’s pushed back, but raw. The lyrics guide listeners into an intimate moment, and the composition supports that connection.
— Nick Moran
Website: seanmillermusic.comblockquote
