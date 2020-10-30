While this year’s coronavirus pandemic has silenced most festivals and concerts, Michigan artists have been busy releasing new albums and EPs, and that includes many bands and solo acts in northern Michigan.
Here reviews of some notable new releases.
Jake Allen, “Affirmation Day”
It’s truly unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has hamstrung artists promoting release of new music in 2020. Because as one of Michigan’s most underrated musicians, songwriters and music creators, Jake Allen certainly deserves the brighter spotlight that “Affirmation Day” demands. The Grayling singer and fingerstyle guitarist has tasted international acclaim — touring the United States with The Accidentals and performing solo in Europe — but the 12 tracks on his latest project further move his music and his stature forward with percussive guitar work, haunting melodies and an atmospheric and lush pop sensibility. Allen views the collection as exploring “what may lie behind the veil of life, feelings of isolation … and the desire to develop compassion among these conditions.” Listeners may view it more simply as a gorgeous marriage of progressive rock, pop and captivating other-worldliness. Recorded at his own Infinite Balance studio, Allen’s fourth full-length studio album tackles everything from love (“More Than Meets the Eye”) to death (“Clear”) to con artists (“On the Run”) to those “bulldozing their way to success without thinking about who and what they’re hurting” on the way (“Rising Tide”). The project also features the tasteful string work of Memphis violinist Basil Alter.
Website: https://www.jakeallenmusic.com/
Rachel Brooke, “The Loneliness in Me” Rachel Brooke lovingly refers to it as “Michigan twang,” but really, this northern Michigan country singer’s music is rooted in the vintage strains of Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Roger Miller and Patsy Cline. On “The Loneliness in Me,” it’s hard not to feel like you’ve tuned into a late-night radio station while traversing the back roads of Tennessee in the 1950s. That’s especially obvious on “Ghost of You” and “Picture on the Wall,” accented by the pedal steel guitar wizardry of Dave Feeny and honky-tonk piano strains of Jarrod Champion. Recorded by Andy Van Guilder at Traverse City’s 231 Studios and mastered by Third Man Mastering’s Bill Skibbe in Detroit, the album’s 12 tracks ooze retro authenticity from every pore of Brooke’s being.Brooke’s upbringing in the Michigan bluegrass scene (performing with her father, Barry Van Guilder) rears its head during instrumental passages at various points in this album, in particular on the title track. And her co-writes with husband, Brooks Robbins, prove that this is a collaboration worth savoring and repeating.
Website: https://www.rachelbrookemusic.com/
The Brothers Crunch, “The Brothers Crunch”
Members of this alt-rocking Traverse City band like to describe themselves as “the heaviest band at the folk fest and the funkiest band at the punk show.” With their self-titled sophomore album, it’s easy to see why, especially on tracks such as “Anatomy of a Groove” and “The Shell,” which marry funky, jam-band-like electronics with grunge-fueled rock. But the band featuring brothers Darin Bluhm on drums and Caul Bluhm on bass, with guitarists Earl Peitz and Aaron Johnson, also breaks new ground with this 2020 release, deftly melding Southern rock twang into tracks such as “Moving On” and “Take Me Home,” and stirring in reggae flavors on “Burn the Evidence.” At their core, The Brothers Crunch are a muscular rock band, leaning on the heavier side of things (“Tea Party” and “Grind” are good example) with genre-exploring tendencies. While a few of the 12 tracks on this latest release could have been tightened up lengthwise, there’s also something genuine and refreshing about a band that stretches out, lets everything go and doesn’t hold back.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/thebrotherscrunch/
David Chown, Miriam Pico & Laurie Sears, “Live at St. Andrews”
There’s an undeniable energy sparked by enthusiastic audiences on live recordings, especially these days when so much of that is missing due to the coronavirus pandemic. That makes this new live album from Traverse City-area pianist David Chown, singer/guitarist/ukulele player Miriam Pico and saxophonist Laurie Sears a real joy, not only for its upbeat and uplifting jazzy milieu but for the fervent singing, musicianship and, yes, whistling, that winds its way through classics by Irving Berlin, The Beatles, the Gershwins, Carole King and others, as well as Pico originals. From the opening notes of “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter” to the closing take on “I’ll Be Seeing You,” Pico helps propel this album recorded in 2018 at Beulah’s St. Andrews Presbyterian Church with her engaging personality and passionate singing. Tracks such as “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “I Got Rhythm” and “Lift Up Heart” boast a fetching, vintage quality, with Pico’s sultry and far-ranging vocals enhanced by lively keyboard and saxophone work. Also, 10 percent of album and DVD sales are being donated to Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and the Women’s Resource Center.
Website: https://davidchown.com/live-at-st-andrews/
